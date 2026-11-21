Before Mike Pettine calls his first game tomorrow for the Dallas Cowboys, I wanted to see which players on defense need more snaps, and what we should expect from the guys already getting them.

I went through all 33 players who stepped on the field through Week 10. When we get to December, I want to be able to tell who played better and who just played more.

Jaishawn Barham is one of those players right now. He has four tackles for a loss in 346 snaps for the Cowboys, while Dee Winters and Shemar James, the two linebackers who started inside in Week 10, have three between them in 796 combined snaps.

Those three all belong to Dee Winters.

The problem is we won’t get to see Barham this week as he was a late addition to the injury report and he won’t play.

How the Cowboys’ Starters Rank Through Week 10

I went back and looked at the starters for Week 10, and for each one, I ranked his season total in the stats shown against players at his position with at least 100 defensive snaps.

For this, I coupled together defensive tackles and nose tackles, as well as, free and strong safeties, and inside and middle linebackers. I also have each defensive unit listed together to give you a look at starters alongside backups.

I want to see the Pettine effect on their play.

Defensive Line

Quinnen Williams has played four more snaps than Kenny Clark and made 14 more tackles for a loss. The player I would like to see next to Williams on third down is Elijah Garcia, who has two sacks and four QB hits in 122 snaps. Clark has one sack and four QB hits in 449.

Will we see a change on the defensive line with Pettine calling the plays?

The two defensive ends on this list are ranked against other defensive ends.

Player Snaps Solo TFL Sacks Other Plays

Outside Linebackers

Rashan Gary has nine quarterback hits, so he’s getting to the quarterback, but I want more sacks out of those 454 snaps. James Houston has 1.5 sacks in 101 snaps, so Gary has to do better.

Give me a third-and-long with Garcia pushing the middle and Houston coming off the edge, and let’s see if one of them can finish the play.

Player Snaps Solo TFL Sacks Other Plays Catches/Targets

Inside Linebackers

Jaishawn Barham had snaps taken away, and was moved to outside linebacker, but his four tackles for loss could make his case for more snaps. Coverage is where he struggles. Offenses threw 20 passes and completed 16 on Barham.

While Dee Winters has three tackles for a loss and an interception. If Mike Pettine was wants to give Barham a series Sunday, I’d start taking some back from Shemar James.

Player Snaps Solo TFL Sacks Other Plays Catches/Targets

Cornerbacks

DaRon Bland is trash, that’s the whole section on corners.

I would love to keep that single sentence as the section, but let’s break it down a little bit. Bland has allowed 36 of 57 passes against him, which puts him at 90th in completion percentage allowed.

For the coverage rank, I divided catches by targets and ranked the unrounded percentages. I feel that is probably the most accurate.

Player Snaps Solo TFL Sacks Other Plays Catches/Targets PD Rank Comp. % Allowed Yards Allowed Coverage Rank

Ameer Speed is the corner who I would find more work for if I were Pettine. Speed and Joey Porter have faced 12 targets apiece. Porter has given up three catches for 19 yards, and Speed has given up five for 57.

Speed has done enough in those 158 snaps for me to want a longer look.

Safeties

In case you didn’t know, rookie Caleb Downs leads Dallas with 638 defensive snaps. He’s tied for seventh among qualifying safeties in solo tackles and tied for second in both sacks and forced fumbles.

He’s also given up 300 yards on 34 targets. Against Tennessee, I’ll be watching where Pettine lines him up on third down.

If those coverage numbers change, I want to know how often he was over a slot receiver and when he was playing deep.

Player Snaps Solo TFL Sacks Other Plays Catches/Targets Solo Tackle Rank Comp. % Allowed Yards Allowed Coverage Rank

As you can see, Alijah Clark gave up just one catch on three targets, and that catch went for 31 yards. He also broke up two passes in 89 snaps. I think I would give him a shot against Tennessee.

Juanyeh Thomas has only played 20 snaps, so his stats are too small to give any kind of legitimate reading on his play. I’d rather see him cover some guys before I draw a conclusion about him.

Markquese Bell seems to be the better tackler out of him and Malik Hooker, and his 24 tackles in 269 snaps is two more than Hooker’s total with 355 snaps. However, his coverage skills are terrible. Receivers caught 13 of 16 passes thrown his way for 188 yards.

I wouldn’t mind at all if Pettine gave these guys more of a chance, because really what does he have to lose at this point?

The Tennessee game is where I’ll start a separate count on Pettine’s defense. When I come back to these players later in the season, I’ll compare snaps per game, production per 100 snaps, and how often opponents completed passes against them.

A month from now, somebody will ask whether Mike Pettine made this Cowboys’ defense better. That’s why I wanted the numbers on all these guys before he called a play.

Maybe we will see the biggest difference come from a player who’s been on the field all year. Personally, I’m more curious about the guys who’s been standing on the sideline.