Cowboys 2025 Offense: Speed, Motion, And Power

The 2025 Dallas Cowboys will enter the season with a new identity on offense—one built around creativity, tempo, and physicality.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams are crafting a modernized scheme designed to maximize Dak Prescott’s strengths, unleash CeeDee Lamb, and create matchup nightmares.

A rebuilt offensive line, deep backfield, and explosive weapons, this offense could quietly emerge as one of the most balanced and dangerous units in the NFC.

Dak Prescott: Stability at QB in a Motion-Heavy Offense

Now playing and fully healthy, Dak Prescott remains the engine of the Cowboys’ offense.

After leading the NFL in touchdown passes in 2023, Prescott enters 2025 with a deeper supporting cast and more schematic help than ever before.

One key evolution in this offense? Motion—lots of it. Expect Dallas to move players like KaVontae Turpin, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens across the formation to force defenses into revealing coverages and adjusting on the fly.

The increased use of jet motion, orbit motion, and shifts from bunch to spread will help Prescott diagnose defenses and exploit mismatches.

Look for Dallas to blend under-center play-action, shotgun spread, and pistol looks to keep defenses guessing.

Schottenheimer’s experience with West Coast principles and Adam’s background in Kyle Shanahan-inspired systems should provide a versatile toolbox.

Explosive Skill Players: CeeDee, Pickens, Turpin, and Tight Ends

CeeDee Lamb will remain the focal point. Coming off a 1,500+ yard season in 2024, he’ll move all over the formation—outside, the slot, and even in motion—to manipulate coverage.

New WR2 George Pickens brings size, aggression, and vertical threat ability. He’ll stretch the field and win contested catches on the outside, complementing Lamb’s quickness underneath.

Speedster KaVontae Turpin, now being deployed more as a running back/slot hybrid, will be in motion frequently—whether in orbit motion, jet sweeps, or screens. His elite acceleration forces defenses to account for every blade of grass.

The tight end room, led by Jake Ferguson and backup Luke Schoonmaker, will be heavily used in motion and play action. Expect to see 12 personnel on early downs and more spread looks on third down.

Deep and Versatile Backfield

The Cowboys may not have a true bell-cow, but they feature a deep stable of backs who complement each other:

Javonte Williams brings bruising power and underrated pass protection.

brings bruising power and underrated pass protection. Miles Sanders offers experience and athleticism in wide-zone concepts.

offers experience and athleticism in wide-zone concepts. Jaydon Blue , a rookie with electric burst, can serve as a home-run hitter.

, a rookie with electric burst, can serve as a home-run hitter. Deuce Vaughn may carve out a Darren Sproles-type role, especially in motion packages.

may carve out a Darren Sproles-type role, especially in motion packages. Hunter Luepke is a versatile fullback who adds flexibility in short-yardage and the red zone.

This group will rotate often, with motion helping create mismatches—think RBs motioning to empty sets or aligning wide, then shifting back in for play-action deception.

A Rebuilt Offensive Line That Can Dominate

The offensive line is young, physical, and quietly one of the most intriguing units in the NFC.

Tyler Guyton (LT) : The athletic second-year tackle protects Prescott’s blindside with raw power and elite agility.

: The athletic second-year tackle protects Prescott’s blindside with raw power and elite agility. Tyler Smith (LG) : A mauling run blocker who continues to grow in pass protection.

: A mauling run blocker who continues to grow in pass protection. Cooper Beebe (C) : No longer a rookie, Beebe brings nastiness and intelligence to the pivot.

: No longer a rookie, Beebe brings nastiness and intelligence to the pivot. Tyler Booker (RG) : A physical guard with power in the run game and anchor in pass sets.

: A physical guard with power in the run game and anchor in pass sets. Terence Steele (RT): Veteran presence who will bounce back from injury to solidify the right side.

This group allows Dallas to call more outside zone, duo, and power run schemes. Pulling guards and motioning receivers create eye candy for the defense, freeing lanes for runners and boot-action for Dak.

Motion: The Missing Ingredient That Changes Everything

What sets the 2025 Cowboys offense apart is the increased use of motion to create space and generate leverage.

In 2024, the Cowboys ranked near the bottom of the league in motion-at-snap usage. But in 2025, that will change dramatically. Expect the Cowboys to:

Use jet motion to widen edge defenders pre-snap.

to widen edge defenders pre-snap. Employ orbit motion to pull safeties out of the box.

to pull safeties out of the box. Shift into stacked receiver formations to defeat man coverage.

to defeat man coverage. Send tight ends across the formation to adjust run strength post-snap.

to adjust run strength post-snap. Motion RBs out wide, then shift them back in for misdirection.

These wrinkles not only help Dak Prescott pre-snap but also force defenders into mistakes—perfect for exploiting aggressive defenses.

A Balanced, Modern Threat

The 2025 Dallas Cowboys offense has all the ingredients to be special—elite quarterback play, dynamic receivers, a deep backfield, a physical offensive line, and a modern, motion-heavy scheme.

If Schottenheimer and Adams can blend their philosophies and maintain rhythm with tempo, this offense could surprise the league—not with flash alone, but with balance, creativity, and relentless execution.