NFL Combine: 3 takeaways involving the Dallas Cowboys

The 2025 NFL Combine is in the books, and now it is time to get ready for the NFL draft that takes place in a little over a month.

Prospects will have their pro days in a matter of weeks, but the combine was the biggest stage to make your name known. Not only did they attempt to showcase their skills, players also had medical reviews and other meetings.

These help try and gauge the right fit for teams both on the field and off. I watched about 90% of the event, and I have some takeaways from a few players I like, but also something about Jerry Jones that was not like him.

I am sure you have heard already, but let’s dive into this.

Not Like Jerry

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves to talk about his team, because the more he talks about the Cowboys, the more the media talks about the Cowboys.

Most General Managers speak to reporters from one of the various podiums in Indy. Jones typically holds court on his touring bus. This year, he did neither.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t hold his usual combine bus interview with reporters in Indianapolis. He just declined to talk while leaving the team’s Indianapolis hotel. He said he would talk when he gets back to Dallas. Strange times — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 1, 2025

He noted that he would talk when he got back to Dallas, but regardless of why, this is not like Jerry Jones at all.

This dude can’t wait to have the microphone in front of him and talk about whatever, even if it means nothing important about the football team.

It seems like this offseason is going to be an interesting one for the Dallas Cowboys, and my first takeaway from the combine that might not mean much to some, but Jerry Jones not saying anything at all is not like him.

Maybe the pressure is finally starting to get to him, and instead of talking, he is actually trying to get some important work done to make the team better? Lol probably not.

Biggest Need At 12?

So after watching all but maybe a couple hours of the combine and listening to the experts talk over and over again, what is really the biggest need for the Cowboys at 12?

I have been saying that I would love for them to take an offensive or defensive lineman.

Yet if the best running back, and or first or second-best wide receiver is available, should they take one?

The majority of experts believe the best in this class is Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, who had a formal interview with the Cowboys in Indianapolis.

The 6-4, 219-pound McMillan caught 84 passes for 1,319 yards last season. He had 26 touchdown catches over the last three seasons. He’d be a perfect complement to Lamb. But there’s also a good chance he’s gone by Pick 12.

The guy I really love, though, is Luther Burden III from Missouri. Honestly, I am starting to have some bias that the Cowboys should take him with the 12th pick.

Give me another offensive weapon that can step in and do work right now. He looked excellent last week at the combine.

Don’t Be Shocked

I will tell you right now, do not be shocked if the Dallas Cowboys go defense with the firs round pick.

As long as they don’t take a corner, I won’t be mad. A name to keep an eye on is Jihaad Campbell from Alabama.

Alabama's Jihaad Campbell's measurements stack up PERFECTLY against those of 49ers Fred Warner 👀 https://t.co/NS0VSP4IbY pic.twitter.com/Ul5ICgVyYF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 28, 2025

Campbell had a fantastic combine, measuring in above the 50th percentile for height, arm length and hand size among off-ball linebackers. He then clocked a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and a 1.52-second 10-yard split and hit 10 feet, 7 inches in the broad jump.

He, like Jalon Walker, feels like a defensive chess piece, but with even more natural ability at linebacker, which will be his home in the NFL. The Cowboys desperately need a true off-ball playmaker with DeMarvion Overshown coming back from injury and Eric Kendricks set to hit free agency.