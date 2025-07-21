Trevon Diggs and 2 other Cowboys start camp on PUP list

Dallas Cowboys training camp is finally here, and I promise good news will come, but some of the first news out of the 2025 training camp in Oxnard, California is something most of us should have expected.

Cornerbacks Trevon Diggs, Josh Butler and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will open up camp on the physically unable to perform list.

If you have been following all summer long, this was likely the outcome to begin with, but Todd Archer just made it official about an hour ago, so it was worth a quick update for all of you who may not have Twitter or have not been paying much attention.

As they work back from knee injuries, CB Trevon Diggs, LB DeMarvion Overshown and CB Josh Butler will open camp on the physically unable to perform list, while rookie CB Shavon Revel will open on the non-football injury list, per sources. All expected with the rehabs they are in. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 21, 2025

What Does It Mean?

Well, it means that, for the most part, we won’t get to see Diggs, Butler or obviously Overshown.

The way Diggs had been progressing though, I was holding out hope that he would be able to start camp with no issues, but better to be safe than sorry.

When DaRon Bland is the only corner that the team can bank on right now, and even with him, he is battling his own injuries, the secondary needs to make sure they take it easy and Diggs or Butler so they can be ready to go when September rolls around.

Another thing to note if you missed it was, the Cowboys deducted $500,000 from Diggs base salary of $9 million “for his failure to complete at least 84% of his offseason workouts”, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Losing over five percent of his salary might just be the start of losses for Diggs. Maybe this will be the wake-up call that he needs.

Overshown tore several ligaments in his knee last season and there was some question about whether he’d be able to play at all in 2025. Overshown recently said doctors believe he will be able to play before the year is out.

Rookie cornerback Shavon Revel will open on the non-football injury list. This means that Revel should be able to practice within the next few weeks.

He will be needed early if Diggs is not ready to go week one, and the secondary is nothing but Bland.

Let’s see how the first week of training camp goes, but these moves were as expected. A long month and some changes to go before the season starts. Let’s see how this shapes out.

If Revel can be ready for week one, that will be a major boost to the back end.