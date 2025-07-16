The Ultimate Dallas Cowboys 2025 Schedule Breakdown: Weeks 11-14

Weeks 11-14 – Prime Time Battles, Statement Games, and the Thanksgiving Return

With a 7-2 record heading into the bye week, the 2025 Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a prime position to push for the NFC’s top seed.

The post-bye slate was brutal: a road test in Vegas, a crucial NFC East rematch, and a Super Bowl-caliber showdown on Thanksgiving.

This four-game stretch would define not only Dallas’ playoff seeding but also their identity.

Let’s break down Weeks 11-14, with projected stats, matchup analysis, and score predictions.

Week 11: @ Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

Prediction: Cowboys 30, Raiders 27

Back from the bye, Dallas walks into Allegiant Stadium and trades haymakers with a gritty Raiders team.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens torch the Vegas secondary, and Micah Parsons seals it with a third-down sack on the final drive.

Projected Stats:

Dak Prescott : 28/42, 325 yards, 3 TD

: 28/42, 325 yards, 3 TD CeeDee Lamb : 8 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD

: 8 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD George Pickens : 7 catches, 102 yards, 1 TD

: 7 catches, 102 yards, 1 TD Micah Parsons : 2 sacks, 4 QB pressures

: 2 sacks, 4 QB pressures Jaydon Blue: 15 carries, 72 yards

Record: 8-2

Week 12: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Eagles 23

In a high-stakes NFC East clash, the Cowboys make just enough plays to hold off a late Eagles push.

The defense bends but doesn’t break, and the offense delivers a balanced attack. Tying up the series with the Eagles, Dallas could take command of the division with a couple of key wins.

Projected Stats:

Dak Prescott : 24/35. 290 yds, 2 TD

: 24/35. 290 yds, 2 TD CeeDee Lamb : 6 catches, 94 yds

: 6 catches, 94 yds George Pickens : 5 catches, 81 yds, 1 TD

: 5 catches, 81 yds, 1 TD DaRon Bland : 1 INT

: 1 INT Micah Parsons: 1 sack

Record: 9-2

Week 13: vs Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving Game)

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Cowboys 28

The most anticipated Thanksgiving game in years lives up to the hype.

Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott duel for four quarters.

While the Cowboys fall short in the final minute, the return of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown brings new juice to the defense and helps slow Travis Kelce in the second half.

Projected Stats:

Dak Prescott : 29/44, 340 yds, 3 TD, 1 INT

: 29/44, 340 yds, 3 TD, 1 INT CeeDee Lamb : 9 catches, 138 yds, 1 TD

: 9 catches, 138 yds, 1 TD George Pickens : 5 catches, 96 yds, 1 TD

: 5 catches, 96 yds, 1 TD Jaydon Blue : 11 carries, 60 yds

: 11 carries, 60 yds DeMarvion Overshown: 7 tackles, 1 PBU

Record: 9-3

Week 14: @ Detroit Lions(TNF)

Prediction: Cowboys 26, Lions 24

Four days after Thanksgiving, Dallas flies north and finds a way to win ugly.

The defense bends against Jared Goff and the Lions’ WR corps, but Overshown and Parsons make critical red zone stops. Brandon Aubrey drills a 52-yard game-winner late.

Projected Stats:

Dak Prescott : 23/34. 270 yds, 2 TDs

: 23/34. 270 yds, 2 TDs Jaydon Blue : 17 carries, 88 yds

: 17 carries, 88 yds CeeDee Lamb : 6 catches, 84 yds

: 6 catches, 84 yds Micah Parsons : 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

: 1 sack, 1 forced fumble DeMarvion Overshown: 10 tackles, 2 TFL

Record: 10-3

Weeks 1-14 Summary

Overall Record : 10-3

: 10-3 Offensive MVP : Dak Prescott – 1,225 yds, 10 TDs over this stretch

: Dak Prescott – 1,225 yds, 10 TDs over this stretch Defensive MVP : Micah Parsons – 5.5 sacks in 4 games

: Micah Parsons – 5.5 sacks in 4 games Thanksgiving Spotlight : DeMarvion Overshown returns, stabilizing the linebacker unit and playing a key role immediately

: DeMarvion Overshown returns, stabilizing the linebacker unit and playing a key role immediately Biggest Win : Week 12 over Philadelphia to tie the season series

: Week 12 over Philadelphia to tie the season series Toughest Loss: Narrow Thanksgiving defeat to Kansas City

With just four games remaining and a clear path to the NFC East crown, Dallas must stay sharp and finish strong.

Three of their final four games are on the road—including Christmas in Washington and a Joe Milton-led finale at the Meadowlands.