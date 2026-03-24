Ranking the top 3 offseason moves for the Dallas Cowboys

We have officially hit that annoying time of the year where the craziness of free agency, and the wait for the NFL draft has started.

It is a bit dry out there in terms of news for the Dallas Cowboys, we have given pretty much every update that has been needed, and now it is time to maybe take a look at what they have done this offseason and rank them.

Now, this is MY thoughts everyone, so if you disagree, that is okay, but instead of calling me an idiot like some fans do, how about you comment your thoughts instead?

Let’s get after it, and yes, a few will be left out, but let me give you my top three as of today.

Jalen Thompson

I am starting with the guy they spent the most money on in over a decade, Jalen Thompson.

The secondary of this defense is a major problem and even with Thompson now leading it, it is still an issue that I think will be helped out by getting a cornerback with the 12th overall pick in the draft in less than a month.

Last season, he played 15 games and finished with his lowest defensive completion percentage of his career — 62.3%. He allowed 38 catches on 61 targets and gave up three touchdowns. He had one interception in 2025 and finished with 95 tackles.

He has nine interceptions, 37 passes defended and 578 tackles in his career.

I really like this move, and it shows that Jerry Jones is legit trying to make this team better and not waiting around for all of these other guys to sign big deals and then go get whoever is left and that is a major stepping stone for him.

Thompson has never made a Pro Bowl, but has been a complete player from the moment he came into the league back in 2019.

Javonte Williams

Say whatever you want, re-signing Javonte Williams early and for a good price was the right move.

They got him to a decent deal, a 3-year deal worth $24M in total, but after that, three other running backs signed for more money, and if they had waited like they are doing with George Pickens, the price would have gone up.

Williams had over 1,000 yards last season, and this team has lost two other running backs that had over 1K in Tony Pollard and then Rico Dowdle. Why do it again with Williams and hope you can get lucky for a third year?

A running back just won the Super Bowl MVP, you need a above-average back that can still run the rock in this league.

I think once they get Pickens signed to a new deal, everything on that side of the ball will be ready to go heading into the new season.

I think he plans on the tag even if they can’t agree on a new deal, but whatever.

Rashan Gary

With two strong run-defending defensive tackles in Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, Gary is a good addition, even though the Cowboys will still likely look for more to add to the linebacker room. Plus, in each of the last six seasons, Gary has recorded six or more sacks, but they need just a little bit more.

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/2034020096566313169?s=20

I think Gary is still better than what people think, and trading Micah Parsons for Clark, Gary a first round pick and getting Quinnen Williams from the Jets last year also, I mean they won the trade.

Say whatever you want, but those guys together is a better defensive line than Parsons by himself, and sure not one single guy will put up 15 sacks, but they have to do the rest of the job as well.

More on this topic: 2026 Offseason Tracker