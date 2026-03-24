Did Mansoor Delane Run Away From the Cowboys’ 2026 Draft Pick?

After watching Mansoor Delane’s LSU Pro Day, one thing kept popping into my head. He didn’t run all the way out of Dallas’ draft range, but he ran out of the easy part of it.

That is the difference, and is why this feels like a real Cowboys front office conversation now.

Before LSU’s Pro Day, I could easily see Mansoor Delane being one of the names Dallas fans felt confident circling for draft day.

After Monday, that got a lot harder.

Mansoor Delane a Potential Top-10 Pick

At his Pro Day, Mansoor Delane was clocked running a 4.37 and 4.39 by two scouts in attendance, while Adam Schefter reported a 4.35.

Did those times cement Mansoor Delane as a top-10 pick? I don’t know the answer to that, but I know it did not hurt his chances.

Several teams have Delane as a top-30 visitor, and Dallas is on the list, so we know there is interest.

Dallas has the draft capital to be in the fight for the top corner in the 2026 NFL Draft, but would they trade picks to move up for a cornerback?

The 12th or 20th pick could get them there easily, but packaging other picks or players to move up doesn’t seem plausible with all the needs on defense.

So, yes, Mansoor Delane is still technically in the Cowboys’ draft range, but I think we all know that isn’t the real question. The real question is whether he is still in the range where Dallas can sit back and wait for him.

Mansoor Delane has the Production the Cowboys Want

We have seen several workout warriors post big numbers at the combine or pro days, but Delane is different, his production matches the hype.

Mansoor Delane has the on-field resume.

Listed at 6’0” and 187 pounds, he has the wanted size. In 2025 at LSU, he posted:

45 total tackles

28 solo tackles

2 interceptions

11 passes defended

If that season isn’t enough for your liking, here are his career numbers:

191 total tackles

110 solo tackles

8 interceptions

27 passes defended

That is not some projection, but are cold hard stats. If you turned on any LSU game over the last season, you would have seen this is a corner that actually affects games.

The numbers that really put this player high on my draft board were in 2025. He only allowed 13 receptions for 147 yards in 358 pass-coverage snaps and did not allow a touchdown.

Just to put the cherry on top. Quarterbacks only completed 31.3 percent of passes thrown at him in 2025.

I want this corner to be wearing a star on his helmet because he is not a football player who just looks good at a track meet. We are talking about a player with size, speed, ball production, and results.

This is a Player Who Feels Like the Pick at 12

This is how I assume many people see it. Pick 20 is entirely too optimistic now.

The 2026 NFL Draft order has New Orleans at 8, Cincinnati at 10, Miami at 11, and Dallas at 12. That is not a friendly setup for the Cowboys draft hopes and Mansoor Delane, who is getting fresh top-10 buzz.

If one of those teams falls in love with him, Dallas will never get a chance to let the board come to them.

That is why I think Mansoor Delane ran out of the Cowboys’ comfortable draft range. Maybe not their actual range, but their comfortable range.

I know the Cowboys could still get him, but will the front office be aggressive or use their picks to fill the defensive cupboards?

Players do not run themselves into this kind of conversation unless they are worth the stress.

For me, that is exactly what Mansoor Delane has become for Dallas.

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class