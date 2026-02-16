Recent talk about George Pickens is extremely concerning

The week after the Super Bowl is always the worst. The NFL season is finally over and now we have to figure out what to do with our time until at least free agency opens.

The Dallas Cowboys should be in for a very busy offseason.

At least we should all hope.

Now that the coaching staff is finally complete, they need to get to work on getting the right personnel in the building, and it starts with Javonte Williams and George Pickens.

Yet all these recent reports from everyone are providing extremely concerning news regarding what Dallas might do with Pickens.

A Lot Of Smoke

According to NFL Network’s lead league insider Ian Rapoport, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to franchise tag star wide receiver George Pickens.

However, instead of keeping him or signing him to an extension, Rapoport mentioned that they could trade him for a second-round pick.

Tagging Pickens would be only a temporary salve for a Cowboys club that currently sits $29.2 million over the salary cap. Considering Pickens would surely prefer long-term security after a breakout season in 2025, a tag-and-trade could be seen as a win-win for both parties should an extension not come to be.

Teams have until July 15 to sign a franchise-tagged player to an extension. Otherwise, the player must play on the tag or a one-year deal (a trade or the individual holding out notwithstanding).

We already knew they planned to place the tag on him, but trading him for a 2nd round pick after his career-best season is dumb.

First of all, he is best suited to stay in Dallas and many people have said that. Dak Prescott has the leadership to keep him in the right place of mind like he did in 2025, and with CeeDee Lamb on the other hand, it is a no-brainier.

Pickens, who made his first career Pro Bowl with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, also posted 15.4 yards per reception, 5.5 receptions per game and 84.1 yards per game.

Lamb (75 catches, 1,077 yards, 3 TDs) finished with 14.4 yards per reception with 5.4 receptions and 76.9 yards per game.

Dave Helman: Cowboys had FIRE POWER on offense with George Pickens — if they let it fall apart, shame on them. pic.twitter.com/sEkBzgM8ih — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) February 13, 2026

Yet, we know how Jerry Jones is and Pickens has the same agent as Micah Parsons, and we know how that ended.

If not for a second round pick, folks are saying they should try to trade him and something else for Maxx Crosby.

I just don’t understand why there’s so much of this talk going around.

Crosby is the only player I would deal Pickens for. You make a big-time move on the defensive side of the ball and help make the worst defense in the NFL better.

But is it worth the trade-off?

Acquiring Crosby without sacrificing any of their two first-round draft picks could be a major win for Dallas.

The hidden value of the deal would lie in the financials, as Crosby is under contract through 2029. Though he’s currently on the books for $35.79 million in 2026, a contract restructure could drop that number by over $20 million, per Over the Cap.

Yet it would not shock me if Jerry Jones let maybe the second-best offense in football from a year ago fall apart, because that is just what he does.

Jones did the right thing in fixing the defensive staff.

You use the two first-round picks and draft defense, re-sign Pickens and Williams, and then use whatever move you have left, and yes, they will have some resources to sign another defensive free agent.

Tell me why the Cowboys shouldn’t use the non-exclusive franchise tag on George Pickens? This would allow Pickens and his agent to seek a deal from another team that the Cowboys could eventually match or receive some sort of compensation if they declined a match. This would… — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 13, 2026

This team should make the playoffs next season, as long as Pickens comes back. All this news about him being traded is very concerning, and as a fan of the Cowboys, I genuinely hate every single thing about it.

