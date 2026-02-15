2026 Free Agency Class Won’t Help Dallas Cowboys Top Need

In just under a month, the 2026 free agency period will officially begin, and as always, it will be a chaotic few days. That may even be true for the Dallas Cowboys, who, despite their usual silent free agency activity, have signaled a more aggressive approach this March.

This comes after back-to-back seven-win seasons, their first time missing the postseason in consecutive years since 2019-2020.

These two outcomes didn’t happen with bad luck: the roster, especially on the defensive side, has a ton of holes that need major fixing if they are going to return to the playoffs in 2026.

There is a problem for Dallas, however, if they are actually hoping to shape the roster in free agency: this class is perhaps the weakest in the Cowboys’ biggest defensive need.

Weak Cornerback Class Limits Free Agency Hopes

If you take a look at the cornerback class in the 2026 free agency group, you’ll see a pretty rough one if we’re thinking about it with this past season in mind.

Guys like Jamel Dean, Tariq Woolen, and former Cowboy Trevon Diggs have a past filled with great play that put their names at the top of cornerback ranks around the league, but all three have struggled with health, performance, or both in recent times.

30+ year-old veterans like Tre’Davious White, Rasul Douglas, and Jonathan Jones are similar good-sounding options that, in reality, are far closer to the end than their peak.

The best options here are younger guys that are both unproven and likely costly, like the Saints’ Alontae Taylor, Kansas City’s Jaylen Watson, and former Cowboy and current Bears Pro Bowler Nashon Wright.

Overall, it’s a weird group of guys that I don’t see fitting Dallas well.

Strengths Elsewhere Could Create A Draft-CB Strategy

In contrast to the cornerback class, the EDGE, linebacker, and safety group are all far more impressive and fitting for the Cowboys. Dallas could look at that and angle their draft plan accordingly.

They could, for example, go after guys like Trey Henderickson or Odafe Oweh at EDGE, add a pair of starting linebackers, bring in Reed Blankenship at safety to match former Eagles assistant and new DC Christian Parker, and then make an aggressive push for corner help in the draft.

This could mean trading up to secure the top CB in the class, LSU’s Mansoor Delane, or going best available at the position at 12 before trading back to accumulate picks with their second first-round pick.

Honestly the Christian Parker hire is the “Shavon Revel Hire” I’m pretty sure he will have a plan for him scheme wise that fits his skill set…

Hint: 7 yards off the ball won’t be the plan https://t.co/NJPhTNn4h1 — (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) February 10, 2026

In either of these worlds, the Cowboys would be able to add on defense in free agency and could head into the regular season with their first-round corner, DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel Jr., Caelen Carson, and potentially a veteran from free agency.

The Bottom Line: Can’t Spend Aimlessly To Get Back In Contention

The main point here is simple: Dallas shouldn’t throw money at a cornerback class that isn’t worth it, especially after the Diggs contract went so poorly and Bland’s isn’t off to a hot start.

They must invest in the position, there is zero doubt about that, but they have to do it the right way. I just can’t see Woolen or Dean being that “right way” in the short or long term.

Dallas’s financial problems are a bit overblown, as always, but this isn’t a situation like the Titans or Raiders have with seemingly endless amounts of cap space.

Especially with George Pickens likely playing under either the franchise tag or a major contract extension, the Cowboys will have to spend smart on defense to avoid a Bengals situation where two WR’s eat up so much cap space the opposite side of the ball is a disaster.

