The Hidden Stat That Defines the 2025 Cowboys’ Defense

The Dallas Cowboys have wrapped up their first two preseason games of 2025, and while much of the conversation has focused on the offense and roster battles, the rush defense has been under the microscope.

Through two games, Dallas has surrendered 329 rushing yards on 77 attempts—an average of 4.2 yards per carry.

At first glance, some Cowboys fans might see that number and raise concerns about whether the team is still vulnerable against the run, a problem that has surfaced in past seasons.

When we put those numbers into context, the picture looks far less alarming.

Cowboys vs. League Average

Last season, the NFL average was 4.4 yards per carry.

If the Cowboys had finished 2024 with the exact 4.2 YPC they’re currently allowing, they would have been ranked 8th to 10th in the league.

In other words, what might seem like a shaky start actually places Dallas slightly above league average compared to the rest of the NFL.

It’s also important to note that most Cowboys starters haven’t played in the preseason, meaning these numbers are largely a reflection of second and third string defenders still battling for roster spots.

On top of that, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has kept his play-calling basic, saving more complex looks for the regular season.

The Workload Factor: 77 Attempts vs. NFL Average

The raw yardage—329 yards allowed—sounds concerning until you consider the colum of rushing attempts.

Opponents have run the ball 77 times in just two games, an average of 38.5 attempts per game.

Compare that to the 2024 league average of 27.3 attempts per game, and it’s clear that Dallas has simply faced a heavier rushing workload than a normal defense would in a regular-season setting.

Preseason coaches often lean heavily on the run game to evaluate offensive linemen and running backs. That inflates attempts and yardage totals, making the Cowboys’ rush defense look worse than it actually is.

Defensive Line Depth in Focus

The real takeaway from these preseason performances isn’t that the Cowboys can’t stop the run, but rather that the depth along the defensive line is still developing.

While Mazi Smith has taken on a key role in the middle, younger players such as rookie Jay Toia have been getting extended opportunities to prove themselves.

Eberflus and his staff are testing different rotations and evaluating which players can step in behind the starters.

Some inconsistency is expected when fringe roster players are logging heavy snaps, but that’s the entire purpose of the preseason.

Why Fans Shouldn’t Panic

The Cowboys are currently giving up 4.2 yards per carry, which is already better than last year’s league average.

Add in the fact that most starters aren’t playing, and that opponents have been running the ball at a far higher rate than normal, and the picture looks much more encouraging than the box score suggests.

Once Eberflus installs his full scheme and starters are logging full-time snaps, Dallas should see immediate improvement. Cleaning up tackling angles and gap discipline will be key, but the foundation is solid.

The Defensive Line Looks Shaky on Paper

The Dallas Cowboys’ rush defense may look shaky on paper after giving up 328 yards in two preseason games, but the reality is much different.

Allowing 4.2 yards per carry would have ranked 12th in the NFL last season, and the inflated attempt totals skew the raw numbers.

With most starters resting and backups gaining experience, these preseason reps are more about evaluation than dominance.

When the regular season kicks off under Matt Eberflus, expect a sharper, more disciplined unit ready to hold its own in the trenches.