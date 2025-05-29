The 2025 Dallas Cowboys show Promise of Dominance

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2025 NFL season with one of the most balanced and complete rosters in the league.

Despite the offseason retirement of legendary guard Zack Martin, the offensive line could play its best ball since the Travis Frederick era.

Combined with the deepest defensive line the franchise has had in over two decades, elite skill players on both sides of the ball, and the best special teams trio in the NFL, Dallas is poised to make a serious run.

Projected 2025 Team Rankings

Offense : Top 8

: Top 8 Defense : Top 5

: Top 5 Special Teams: No.1 Overall

Offensive Line Rebirth Sparks a Top-8 Offense

The loss of Zack Martin marks the end of an era, but the Cowboys’ offensive line will not miss a beat.

With continuity, youth, and toughness up front, the unit gives Dak Prescott the protection he needs to thrive.

Prescott, now entering his 10th season, is primed for one of his most efficient years yet.

CeeDee Lamb : Coming off an All-Pro season, Lamb is a near lock for the Pro Bowl once again.

: Coming off an All-Pro season, Lamb is a near lock for the Pro Bowl once again. George Pickens : The new WR2 adds size and attitude, giving Dallas a true boundary threat who’s poised for a breakout and potential Pro Bowl selection.

: The new WR2 adds size and attitude, giving Dallas a true boundary threat who’s poised for a breakout and potential Pro Bowl selection. Jake Ferguson: The third-year tight end is becoming a favorite target in the red zone and should enter the Pro Bowl conversation this season.

Defensive Line Driving a Top-5 Defense

No position group on the Cowboys is deeper—or more dangerous—than the defensive line.

At the center of it all is Micah Parsons, one of the most dominant defensive players in football.

Whether rushing off the edge or lining up as an off-ball linebacker, Parsons wrecks game plans and is a perennial Pro Bowl and Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Next to him, Osa Odighizuwa is quietly becoming one of the league’s most disruptive interior linemen.

His ability to penetrate, create pressure, and hold up against the run makes him a foundational piece in what could be a top-five defense.

DaRon Bland, a 2023 Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro, leads the secondary after his record-setting interception and pick-six season a couple of seasons ago.

With this combination of front-end dominance and back-end play-making, the Cowboys’ defense is built to travel—and win—in January.

Special Teams: The NFL’s Gold Standard

Dallas boasts the best special teams unit in football:

Brandon Aubrey (K) : A 2023 Pro Bowler who set records for consecutive field goals and touchbacks.

: A 2023 Pro Bowler who set records for consecutive field goals and touchbacks. Bryan Anger (P) : A two-time Pro Bowler with elite placement and hangtime.

: A two-time Pro Bowler with elite placement and hangtime. KaVontae Turpin: One of the league’s most electrifying return men, capable of flipping field position or scoring at any moment.

The Bottom Line: The 2025 Cowboys are Built to Contend

The 2025 Dallas Cowboys are not just star-studded—they’re complete.

With a strong offensive line despite the retirement of Zack Martin, a top-five defense led by Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa, and the best special teams unit in the NFL, this team has the ingredients of a legitimate Super Bowl Contender.

This isn’t hype. This is reality. The Cowboys are built to win—now.