Should the Cowboys consider moving on from Matt Eberflus?

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense looked like a disaster in their home opener against the New York Giants, bringing back painful memories of Mike McCarthy’s first year in 2020.

Back then, with Mike Nolan at defensive coordinator, the Cowboys fielded the worst defense in franchise history, a unit completely incapable of adjusting or competing at a high level.

The parallels are eerie, and HC Brian Schottenheimer might be wondering if a similar fate awaits him and this coaching staff unless drastic action is taken.

Some believe firing Matt Eberflus just two games into his Cowboys tenure could save the season.

After all, his scheme has been heavily criticized: he called zone coverage on 100% of snaps in Week 1 and 95% in Week 2, allowing Jalen Hurts to scramble at will and then letting Russell Wilson pick apart the soft coverage.

No adjustments appear to have been made in-game, reminiscent of that fated Nolan defense of 2020.

On top of that, Eberflus has underutilized promising defenders like LB Marist Liufau and DE James Houston, both of whom could provide an energy boost.

But while frustration is mounting, the decision to cut ties this early isn’t so clear-cut. There are three key reasons why Eberflus deserves more time before such a drastic move is made.

Losing a Lion

The Cowboys’ defense was built around Micah Parsons, and losing him so late in the offseason has completely reshaped how this unit operates.

Parsons was not just the team’s best defender. He’s the kind of player who dictates game plans.

His ability to pressure quarterbacks, wreck blocking schemes, and close off scrambling lanes is irreplaceable.

Without him, Dallas has had to rely on role players who simply don’t command the same attention from opposing offenses.

Any defensive coordinator would struggle under these circumstances.

It’s hard to fairly judge Eberflus when the centerpiece of his defense isn’t on the field.

A Hobbled Secondary

On top of losing Parsons, the Cowboys’ secondary has been gutted.

DaRon Bland is sidelined, while Trevon Diggs is still working back from injury.

What was supposed to be one of the deepest position groups on the roster has suddenly become patchwork, forcing Eberflus to lean heavily on backups and even undrafted players.

While that might explain his commitment to zone coverage, limiting big plays and simplifying responsibilities, it has also made the defense painfully predictable.

Still, when your top corners are unavailable, it’s difficult to run an aggressive, man-heavy scheme.

Context matters, and Eberflus is dealing with one of the most depleted defensive backfields in the league.

Improved Run Defense

It hasn’t all been bad. One of the most glaring weaknesses of Cowboys defenses in recent years has been their inability to stop the run.

Under Eberflus, that issue seems to have quietly been corrected.

Even in back-to-back questionable performances, Dallas has bottled up opposing running backs, forcing offenses to beat them through the air.

That’s not nothing. It’s progress in an area that plagued the Cowboys for years. A foundation has been laid, and abandoning it just two games into the season might be short-sighted.

Let the Flus Loose?

The frustration with Eberflus is real and justified.

His refusal to adjust his zone-heavy scheme and his puzzling personnel decisions have raised eyebrows early on.

However, with injuries stripping the defense of its best playmakers and the silver lining of improved run defense, pulling the plug after only two games feels reactionary.

If the issues persist deeper into the season, then Schottenheimer may have no choice but to act.

For now, patience, however uneasy, may be the wiser move.