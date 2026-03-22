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Inside The Star » Cowboys » Players & Cap » Dak Prescott Isn’t Why the Cowboys Haven’t Won It All

Dak Prescott Isn’t Why the Cowboys Haven’t Won It All

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Dak Prescott reacts during a Dallas Cowboys game as debate continues over Dak Prescott and bad defenses

Over the years, every time the Cowboys have fallen short, I already know where the conversation is going. Dak Prescott.

Is this the easy answer for many? The simple answer is “yes”, and it’s always the loudest answer. This is the go to when another season ends without a real run, and I get it, he’s the quarterback.

In Dallas, that job comes with more heat than any other position on any team in the NFL.

But when I went back and looked at every season Dak Prescott has played in the NFL, I found one thing all Super Bowl teams have in common.

I don’t think Dak Prescott is why the Cowboys haven’t won it all.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think he is above criticism, no one is. You don’t have to sell me on the bad playoff moments because we’ve all watched them.

Everyone has felt the frustration of another early exit, wondering why this team keeps falling short season after season.

What I’m saying is simple. Fans have made Dak the whole story, and I don’t think the numbers support this ideology.

Seattle Seahawks defensive backs celebrate a play in a matchup connected to Dak Prescott and bad defenses

The Super Bowl Standard is a Lot Higher than What Dallas has had

When you look at the previous Super Bowl winning teams, one big thing stood out. The last 11 Super Bowl champions finished with an average scoring-defense rank of 5.3.

Recent winners fit that pattern too:

The 2022 Chiefs were the outlier in this group, and won with the 16th scoring defense because Patrick Mahomes was playing on a different level that season.

Now let’s stack that next to Dak’s Cowboys.

From 2016 through 2025, Dallas averaged a 14.3 scoring-defense ranking and allowed 22.72 points per game. That’s not terrible, but it’s nowhere near the defense needed to bring a Super Bowl back to Dallas.

I think that gap matters. What about you?

Dallas Cowboys defender, Demarcus Lawrence, celebrates on the field while questions remain about Dak Prescott and bad defenses

Dallas had some Windows

I’m not going to act like Dallas didn’t give Dak some chances.

They did.

Dallas finished 5th in scoring defense in 2016, 6th in 2018, 7th in 2021, and 5th in both 2022 and 2023. All these years were real chances for the Cowboys.

When I looked at the rosters the team fielded these years, there were some weak spots on offense, but they had enough balance in a couple of these years to do some damage in the postseason if everything came together.

That’s the main reason why this conversation is not about pretending Dak Prescott never had help.

I want it to be about him not having that level of help often enough.

Dallas Cowboys defenders walk off the field during a season that fueled talk about Dak Prescott and bad defenses

The Ugly Years Matter Too

This may be the part a lot of fans skip over a little too fast.

When we look at the good season, we have to take a glimpse into the bad seasons, and some of the bad ones were outright brutal.

You’re not winning a Super Bowl with those defensive outputs.

I don’t care who the quarterback was those seasons. If your defense is leaking points at that rate, you gotta think you’re asking too much from one player.

Dak Prescott celebrates from the turf against the Giants in a game tied to the Dak Prescott and bad defenses conversation

This is Where the Dak Prescott Debate Gets Lazy

I know it’s much easier to say Dak Prescott is the problem. It gives fans one face, one name, and one target, but football is messier than that type of simplicity. The Cowboys have been dysfunctional for a long time.

When I look at Dak’s full run, I don’t see a quarterback who has been perfect. I see a quarterback who had some rough moments, mixed with a team that has not consistently matched the formula most Super Bowl winners follow.

The average for a Super Bowl champion, in Dak Prescott’s 11-year career, had a defense living near the top five. Dak’s Cowboys’ teams have been much closer to the middle ground, and in several years, below that threshold.

You Can Blame Dak Prescott and Still Admit the Bigger Problem

This is how I see it.

If you want to say he needed to play better in certain moments, I’m with you.

If you’re saying Dak Prescott is why the Cowboys have not won it all, I think that skips over way too much. The numbers point to something bigger, they point to a team that has had some legit windows, but not the kind of year-after-year defensive support that usually rides with a title team.

This matters whether fans want to admit it or not.

Dak Prescott Has Been Part of it, Just Not All of it

Dak Prescott has been part of the reason Dallas falls short. I don’t see a way around that comment. He just hasn’t been the whole reason, and I don’t think the numbers say he has been the biggest reason every time fans want to make him out to be.

When the last 11 Super Bowl Champions average a top-six defense and Dak’s Cowboys sit at a 14.3 average, how can we say the problem hasn’t been bigger than one quarterback for a while now.

So yes, be hard on Dak Prescott when he deserves it.

I just wouldn’t make him the only answer to a much bigger Cowboys problem.

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Cody Warren is a sports journalist at InsideTheStar.com, where he has published 302 articles reaching over 1 million readers. He is a Law Enforcement Officer with nearly 20 years of professional service across multiple assignments, bringing investigative rigor and a commitment to factual accuracy to his Dallas Cowboys coverage.

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DubBe
DubBe
Mar 22, 2026 7:49 AM

Preach.

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James Vargas
James Vargas
Mar 22, 2026 10:09 AM

The one person to blame for a lack of Championships rests only in one person, and we all know it is Jerry Jones !

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VAM
VAM
Mar 22, 2026 11:58 AM

Hey Cody, I like that you have tempered your usual “MVP” talk somewhat with this more debatable type of article on Prescott. So basically, Prescott has had years with good defenses and years with bad defenses. Probably par for the course with every team in the NFL.

I’ve been commenting for years here about DP, so I won’t rehash most of it again. One thing that appears very noteworthy and speaks volumes is his regular season record against non-NFC East teams, which is basically 50% versus his record against NFC East teams at 78%. Humm, let’s just say he had the luxury of competing in the worst division in football most of the time. That luxury has been windfall in dollars and non-accountability in my opinion.

Another thing that really stands out recently about this player is his apparent convenient, selectable “detachment” from the team. At more recent post-game pressers this past year, he actually had the hubris to use other players to absolve himself from the teams’ bad results. He said, “I cannot directly correlate my play to the wins & losses”. What “leader” would say that in public. Don’t think that kind of rhetoric doesn’t get back to the rest of the teams. It’s counterproductive and self-serving.
So, the defense is being used as the scapegoat this year. What about the many years when the defense was top seven or top ten?

Ludicrous long term NO TRADE, NO TAG contract, and ABSOLUTELY NO REAL competition on the field, has given this player carte blanche. Now he is able to go after his teammates. I guess real longtime fans, who have seen great QB play and not just an empty stat generator, will have to put up with this for the foreseeable future.

FRONT OFFICE, give this guy some real competition PLEASE!!! If HOFer Joe Montana was given competition, this guy certainly should be given some.

One player who had enough is former Cowboy Demarcus Lawrence who once said he “would not win a Super Bowl while playing with the Cowboys”. Amazingly he won one the VERY NEXT YEAR with Seattle. Prophetic?

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Cody Warren
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Cody Warren
Mar 22, 2026 9:15 PM
Reply to  VAM

I thought I would take a different angle and see how it went. Appreciate the comment.

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Since 74
Since 74
Mar 23, 2026 12:59 AM

When we were winning championships we were 3 deep with starters on our D.L. rotation. Defenses win championships with stout front 7 play. Quick relentless pressure up the middle is any Q.B. R.B. or blocking schemes biggest problem. We also had top 5 O.L. T.E. and run game. It truly takes both but I bet more often than not defense wins championships. We are smartly building inside out in our trenches on both sides. We get our T play as consistent and up to the level of everyone else on offense and we will have a top 5 scoring offense.If the draft falls right and we draft front 7 for starters and depth, and if we can draft a C.B. and safety capable of seriously competing to start or better depth we could have a top 10 scoring defense in 26.

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