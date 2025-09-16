Cowboys Week 1 vs Week 2: Significant Risers & Fallers

Week 1 and Week 2 are in the books, and the Dallas Cowboys’ offense is beginning to take shape—the latest PFF grades show a major shift in how this unit is operating.

Week 2 marked the official takeover of Javonte Williams as running back No.1, a breakout performance from KaVontae Turpin, and a continued struggle for the interior offensive line.

Here’s a full breakdown of who rose, who fell, and why Week 2 matters as Dallas heads toward Week 3.

Javonte Williams Powers the Offense

If there was any doubt about who should lead the Cowboys’ ground game, Week 2 erased it.

Javonte Williams was the engine of the offense, carrying the ball 18 times for 97 yards (5.4 yards per carry)—a huge leap from his Week 1 output (15 carries, 54 yards, 3.6 yards per carry).

Williams also posted a jaw-dropping 86.1 pass-blocking grade, up from just 19.2 in Week 1, proving he can stay on the field in passing situations.

His overall offensive grade climbed to 68.3, and his ability to handle medium to high-volume work gives Dallas the balanced attack they’ve been looking for.

Meanwhile, Miles Sanders was clearly limited, finishing with just five carries for 15 yards (3 yards per carry). While his rushing grade improved compared to Week 1, he never looked fully involved in the game plan.

At this point, this is Javonte’s backfield, and it’s hard to see that changing any time soon.

KaVontae Turpin Ignites the Passing Game

The biggest jump in PFF grade belonged to KaVontae Turpin, who went from 63.8 in Week 1 to 90.4 in Week 2 (+26.6). His receiving grade skyrocketed to 90.2, making him one of the top-graded wide receivers of the entire week.

Turpin’s quickness and route-running opened up easy completions for Dak Prescott and stretched the Giants’ defense horizontally.

If Dallas continues to dial up plays for him, Turpin could be one of the league’s sneaky breakout stars of the season.

George Pickens Delivers, Lamb Remains Reliable

Dallas traded for George Pickens to create chunk plays downfield, and Week 2 showed why.

Pickens jumped from a 58.1 offensive grade to 75.4 (+17.3), forcing coverage to stay honest and giving Prescott a big-bodied target outside.

CeeDee Lamb graded nearly identical to Week 1 (68.0–67.9) and continues to be the Cowboys’ most reliable chain-mover. Together, Lamb and Pickens provide a dangerous 1-2 punch that could only improve as the season goes on.

Offensive Line Still Struggling

While the skill positions trended up, the offensive line remains a concern.

Cooper Beebe suffered the steepest decline of any Cowboy, plummeting from 70.4 to 42.0, with his pass-blocking grade collapsing to just 20.5.

Hunter Luepke and Luke Schoonmaker also dropped significantly, hurting Dallas’ ability to set the edge on run plays.

On the right side, Terence Steele improved in pass protection (44.4 → 59.3) but fell sharply in the run game (78.9 → 43.5), limiting Dallas’ ability to dominate the point of attack.

Dak Prescott: Still in Control

Dak Prescott’s grade dipped from 90.0 to 81.4, but he still looked poised and efficient despite dealing with more pressure.

His 81.4 passing grade kept the Cowboys competitive, but improved protection could unlock another gear for this offense.

Biggest Risers & Fallers

What It Means Moving Forward

Week 2 showed fans what this offense looks like when it leans on its most efficient players:

Javonte Williams is now the undisputed RB1. His 4.6 yards per carry and pass-protection leap give Dallas a true every-down back.

His 4.6 yards per carry and pass-protection leap give Dallas a true every-down back. KaVontae Turpin can be a difference-maker. His big-play ability forces defenses to cover every blade of grass.

His big-play ability forces defenses to cover every blade of grass. George Pickens changes how defenses play Dallas. His deep threat ability complements CeeDee Lamb perfectly.

His deep threat ability complements CeeDee Lamb perfectly. The offensive line is the ceiling. Until the interior play improves, this offense will rely on Prescott’s quick decision-making and Williams’ ability to create after contact.

If Dallas cleans up its protection issues, this offense has the pieces to become one of the NFC’s most balanced and dangerous units by mid-season.