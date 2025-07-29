The Cowboys have options while Tyler Guyton is out

If you missed the news yesterday, Cowboys second-year offensive line player Tyler Guyton went down yesterday and the first reports were thoughts of a torn ACL.

Finally, for once, though, the Dallas Cowboys got some good news. After he went back and took an MRI, it revealed the ACL was intact, and Todd Archer of ESPN reports Guyton has a bone fracture that will not require surgery.

Guyton is expected to miss 4–6 weeks.

That could force him to miss the start of the season, but if they do lose him for any games it should only be maybe the opener against the Eagles since they are the first game of the year on a Thursday.

Options

While Guyton is sidelined, the team will need to find a replacement to protect the blindside of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Luckily for Dallas, the right man for the job could already be on the roster.

During the NFL offseason, the Cowboys signed veteran offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, a former sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, and a former Super Bowl starter.

Just looking at the depth chart, that is a name that jumps off as a guy that can be a plug and play as of now and see where it goes.

The next two days will be big for Tyler Guyton to determine a more sure recovery timeline, but there’s hope for a return in time for week one. Even at worst, Guyton is not expected to start the year on IR.



Team medical personnel have seen many torn ACLs. The indicators were… https://t.co/2Tl8phPTOr — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) July 29, 2025

Looking at the rest of the depth chart, Asim Richards, rookie Ajani Cornelius or veteran Matt Waletzko.

Of that group, Adeniji, 27, has the most experience with 15 NFL starts in 43 games over the last five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns.

Another move that people would probably like to see is maybe moving Tyler Smith to left tackle, and letting Brock Hoffman play guard.

After reading what some others think, I agree with a writer who said that the best thing for Dallas’ offense is to keep Smith next to center Cooper Beebe and right guard Tyler Booker.

Moving Smith out to left tackle for the full season would likely mean going with a reserve player like Brock Hoffman, Nate Thomas, Saahdiq Charles or T.J. Bass at guard.

I guess we will have to wait and see what the Cowboys plan to do. They are off today, so we probably won’t get a taste of it until they return to practice next week.

I am just glad the Cowboys finally got a injury scare to go the right way for once. When I saw the report last night that he might have torn his ACL, it was like, of course, it had to be a starter who worked his tail off this offseason to get better.