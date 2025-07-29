Inside The Star » Analysis & Rumors » Jones Inc. keeps hurting Cowboys by shooting their 2 mouths

Jones Inc. keeps hurting Cowboys by shooting their 2 mouths

by Jul 29, 2025
If there was any hope that the Dallas Cowboys would be better off on the future day when Jerry Jones handed control of the team to his son, that hope is dead.

And it is Stephen Jones himself that killed it off over the past weekend, too.

With the elder Jones getting heckled by the fans with chants of “Pay Micah” and “Sell the team!” you’d have thought the younger Jones would have taken notes. He clearly chose not to.

Micah Parsons clearly wants to get paid. He is clearly ready to get paid.

His stats have proven he should get paid.

Yet, here we are, and Parsons still hasn’t gotten paid.

The reason is pretty plain to see. Jones Inc. wants to low ball the best player they have on defense. They aren’t speaking with Parsons’ agent at all, according to some reports.

They’re still trying to negotiate with Parsons directly.

Micah Parsons should be a monster in IDP fantasy leagues in 2025.

That’s now how it works with anyone who is represented by an agent.

That is the case in sports. In case you were wondering, that’s not how it works in the publishing world either.

Both Jerry and Stephen Jones need to quit playing these games and start conducting business the correct way.

Who knows, maybe they’ll stumble across that elusive sixth Lombardi Trophy along the way.

They Do Know How

The Cowboys’ front office brain trust does know how to sign their players to extensions before their rookie contract expires.

They proved that over the weekend when they inked tight end Jason Ferguson to a 4-year, $52 million deal.

Jerry Jones signed ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jake Ferguson #87 of the Dallas Cowboys jumps over Jason Pinnock #27 of the New York Giants during the second half at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Wesley Hitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Why they can pull the trigger like this for one player while bungling the negotiations so badly for another defies explanation. The Cowboys love to bargain bin shop for free agents.

You’d think that would loosen the purse strings on their star players’ deals.

History Keeps Repeating Itself

The thing to remember is that this is not some new budget strategy Dallas is employing under the guidance “Cap Boy Blunder”, a.k.a. Stephen Jones.

This insanity dates all the way back to the 1993 season. Back then, fresh off of a Super Bowl victory, Emmitt Smith wanted to be paid for carrying the Cowboys to that title. Jerry Jones balked at paying Smith back then.

Emmitt Smith eludes the tackle of Tyronne Stowe during the Dallas Cowboys' 16-10 victory over the Phoenix Cardinals on Nov. 22, 1992 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, AZ. Photo by Richard Paolinelli.

In less than a year, Jerry Jones would claim “500 coaches could have coached the Cowboys to back-to-back championships” and ran off Johnson.

Before the 1993 season, although he never publicly said it, one wonders if he thought “500 running backs could run behind that offensive line” and drafted Derrick Lassic to prove it?

An 0-2 start to the season snapped Jerry Jones back to reality then. Maybe a nearly 30-year championship drought will snap him back to reality again?

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

