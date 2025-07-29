Jones Inc. keeps hurting Cowboys by shooting their 2 mouths

If there was any hope that the Dallas Cowboys would be better off on the future day when Jerry Jones handed control of the team to his son, that hope is dead.

And it is Stephen Jones himself that killed it off over the past weekend, too.

With the elder Jones getting heckled by the fans with chants of “Pay Micah” and “Sell the team!” you’d have thought the younger Jones would have taken notes. He clearly chose not to.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on the “Pay Micah” chants from practice yesterday:



"We want to pay Micah too. He has to want to be paid."

Micah Parsons clearly wants to get paid. He is clearly ready to get paid.

His stats have proven he should get paid.

Yet, here we are, and Parsons still hasn’t gotten paid.

The reason is pretty plain to see. Jones Inc. wants to low ball the best player they have on defense. They aren’t speaking with Parsons’ agent at all, according to some reports.

They’re still trying to negotiate with Parsons directly.

That’s now how it works with anyone who is represented by an agent.

That is the case in sports. In case you were wondering, that’s not how it works in the publishing world either.

Both Jerry and Stephen Jones need to quit playing these games and start conducting business the correct way.

Who knows, maybe they’ll stumble across that elusive sixth Lombardi Trophy along the way.

They Do Know How

The Cowboys’ front office brain trust does know how to sign their players to extensions before their rookie contract expires.

They proved that over the weekend when they inked tight end Jason Ferguson to a 4-year, $52 million deal.

Why they can pull the trigger like this for one player while bungling the negotiations so badly for another defies explanation. The Cowboys love to bargain bin shop for free agents.

You’d think that would loosen the purse strings on their star players’ deals.

History Keeps Repeating Itself

The thing to remember is that this is not some new budget strategy Dallas is employing under the guidance “Cap Boy Blunder”, a.k.a. Stephen Jones.

This insanity dates all the way back to the 1993 season. Back then, fresh off of a Super Bowl victory, Emmitt Smith wanted to be paid for carrying the Cowboys to that title. Jerry Jones balked at paying Smith back then.

In less than a year, Jerry Jones would claim “500 coaches could have coached the Cowboys to back-to-back championships” and ran off Johnson.

Before the 1993 season, although he never publicly said it, one wonders if he thought “500 running backs could run behind that offensive line” and drafted Derrick Lassic to prove it?

An 0-2 start to the season snapped Jerry Jones back to reality then. Maybe a nearly 30-year championship drought will snap him back to reality again?