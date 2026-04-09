The Dallas Cowboys Should Target All-Pro Factories in 2026 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys draft picks should come from schools that keep producing elite NFL players. I’m not saying the Cowboys should draft helmets, but I care where a prospect comes from.

The standard the program held the player to, the pressure he handled, and whether they came from a football program that annually produces elite NFL players.

Because if Dallas is serious about getting the most out of a pick, those types of details should matter in the grand scheme of things.

That is why I wanted the cleanest way to look at the top universities and who is producing the most First Team All-Pro players, because that tells me more about an NFL ceiling than any draft buzz ever will.

I’m looking at AP First Team All-Pros from 2021 through 2025 in two ways: unique players and total selections.

Unique players show how many different stars a school produced and total selections show which programs kept producing elite seasons. An asterisk marks players who made the first team more than once during that stretch.

The Schools That Jump Out Right Away

The first thing that grabbed my attention was that Alabama and Oklahoma tied for the lead with 7 total AP first-team All-Pro selections from 2021 through 2025.

The only difference is how they got there.

Alabama did it with 7 unique players:

Patrick Surtain II

Quinnen Williams

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Xavier McKinney

Will Anderson Jr.

Trevon Diggs

Oklahoma did it with 5 unique players:

Trent Williams*

Lane Johnson*

CeeDee Lamb

Creed Humphrey*

Marvin Mims Jr

Both of these schools scream top end excellence. If I’m Dallas, I want both of those pipelines on my board.

Right behind them is LSU, which had 3 unique players and 6 total selections, and it is a terrifying three-man group:

Justin Jefferson

Ja’Marr Chase

Derek Stingley Jr.

That’s not just a hot streak, but a school putting out top-end talent.

Alabama is Where I’d Start

I know Alabama doesn’t have Nick Saban-type players anymore, but Alabama may still be the school I look at if I’m splitting hairs between two players.

Seven different first-team All-Pros in five years is a real pipeline. The proof is in the pudding.

It tells me Alabama keeps sending players into the league who already understand expectations, detail, and pressure.

The Cowboys don’t need more long-term projects dressed up with the ideal that the upside is worth the risk. I want to see the Cowboys get players who already know what serious football feels like.

Oklahoma Deserves More Respect than it Gets

This is the school I think many people gloss over way too fast.

Oklahoma matched Alabama with 7 total first-team All-Pro selections, even if it got there with fewer unique players.

Trent Williams*, Lane Johnson*, and Creed Humphrey* are exactly the kind of repeat elite names that make me trust a program. CeeDee Lamb on that list only strengthens the point.

So no, I’m not saying draft the helmet, I’m saying I trust the schools that keep giving me proof.

LSU, Georgia, and Notre Dame Make a Ton of Sense

This might be the sweet spot tier for me.

LSU gives you stars, and the names do all the talking. Justin Jefferson*, Ja’Marr Chase*, and Derek Stingley Jr. are three players who have six total selections and I think that is absurd efficiency.

Georgia had 2 unique players and 4 total selections with Roquan Smith* and Brock Bowers. This tells me the Bulldogs are still producing violent, fast, top-end football players.

Notre Dame also had 2 unique players, but 5 total selections from Zack Martin* and Kyle Hamilton*. That is polish and repeat elite production in one sentence.

These are the kind of schools I want Dallas to go to when it needs impact.

Iowa and Penn State Belong in this Conversation Too

I also think Iowa and Penn State deserve some respect on this list.

Iowa had 2 unique players and 3 total selections, with Tristan Wirfs* and George Kittle. That’s a small group, but I like the talent.

Penn State had 2 unique players and 4 total selections with Micah Parsons* and Jordan Stout. Different kind of pipeline, but the school keeps putting out NFL players.

Those are the kinds of programs I want Dallas to pay attention to when everybody else is busy falling in love with flash.

If Dallas wants to get the most out of its draft picks, I want this front office walking out of the 2026 NFL Draft with some players from these NFL player factories.

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class