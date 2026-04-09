Cowboys biggest decision heading into the NFL Draft

As we inch closer to the NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys still have some work to do on the defensive side of the ball, and it seems they want to use the draft to solve most of those problems.

Still, they could make it a bit easier on themselves if they make a solid decision when it comes to the linebacker spot.

Again, these are my thoughts on the state of the position, and it is okay if you don’t agree, but this is why it is my post and what I think about it.

Currently, as of now, the off-ball linebackers are DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James and Justin Barron, that clearly needs some work.

My major issue is that everyone is putting stock into Overshown, and he has played 18 games in three years because of that knee injury, and he has to at least show me that he is able to stay on the field before I buy all the way into him.

Bobby Or Bobby?

This is what I would do before the draft gets here in two weeks, the defense switched to a 3-4, so Parker has some wiggle room, but the best team free agents left at linebacker are both named Bobby and I would sign one of them.

Regardless of what they do in the draft, having a guy like Bobby Wagner or Bobby Okereke in the building for this year can not be any worse than what they currently have going on right now.

Now listen, if Ohio State’s Sonny Styles somehow in gods green earth falls to the Dallas Cowboys at pick no. 12, so be it, forget I even made this post, but that just is not going to happen.

They will have to trade up if they want to land him at all, and if they can do that it would be worth it. He is the only guy that can fix the linebacker spot on day one after the draft is complete.

If they don’t get him, I would sign Wagner or Okereke and get the younger guys some players who have played at a high level to look up to.

Kenneth Murray was an absolute disaster a year ago, and he is still a free agent for a reason, Wagner is still one because he is a older player even though he said he is 100% playing this season.

As for Okereke, from what it sounds like, the reason he is still on the market is up and down career. Let me say, he has never been bad, but what is the market worth for him right now?

He is 29, and averaged 115 total tackles per season. In four of the past five seasons, Okereke has eclipsed 130 stops, including 143 in New York a year ago. That is a solid career, but I think the market is a little bit to high right now for teams to make the call. Once it comes down, he will be signed after the draft ends.

I am sure the Cowboys have a plan, and I doubt they sign either guy, they will just go into the draft as is and get a linebacker at some point.

If they go that route, keep your eye on Bryce Boettcher.

He currently projects as a mid-Day 3 selection, so he may not make it to the 5th, but if he does, this is a guy the Cowboys should not even think twice about drafting.

In 2025, Boettcher had 136 total tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and one interception. He also has a great Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 78.2 on 342 coverage snaps.

Let’s see what they end up doing, but I won’t feel good about this linebacking core at all this season, I will tell you that!

More on this topic: 2026 Offseason Tracker