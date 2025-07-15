The Ultimate Cowboys 2025 Schedule Series: Weeks 6-10

Part 2: Weeks 6-10 — Survive and Build Momentum

Coming off a hot 4-1 start, the Dallas Cowboys face a pivotal stretch that could define their season.

Road games, divisional pressure, and a strategically placed bye in week 10 offer a blend of risk and opportunity. This is where head coach Brian Schottenheimer and DC Matt Eberflus will be tested.

Let’s dive into Weeks 6 through 10 with score predictions, stat projections, and key analysis.

Week 6: @ Carolina Panthers

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Panthers 14

Carolina is still rebuilding. Expect the Cowboys’ defense to dominate while the offense leans on a balanced attack. Jaydon Blue breaks loose again.

Projected Stats

Dak Prescott : 20/27, 231 yds, 2 TDs

: 20/27, 231 yds, 2 TDs Jaydon Blue : 13 carries, 97 yds, 1 TD

: 13 carries, 97 yds, 1 TD CeeDee Lamb : 7 rec, 81 yds

: 7 rec, 81 yds Micah Parsons : 2 sacks, 1 FF

: 2 sacks, 1 FF Shavon Revel Jr.: 1 INT, 2 PBUs

Record: 5-1

Week 7: vs Washington Commanders

Prediction: Cowboys 35, Commanders 17

Back in Arlington, the Cowboys pour it on early against a young Commanders team.

The pass rush overwhelms, and the secondary feasts. Sam Williams has his best game of the year.

Projected Stats

Dak Prescott : 22/30, 276 yds, 3 TD

: 22/30, 276 yds, 3 TD George Pickens : 6 rec, 113 yds, 1 TD

: 6 rec, 113 yds, 1 TD Javonte Williams : 11 carries, 49 yds, 1 TD

: 11 carries, 49 yds, 1 TD DaRon Bland: 1 INT, 1 TD (Pick Six)

Record: 6-1

Week 8: @ Denver Broncos

Prediction: Broncos 24, Cowboys 21

A rare off day for the Cowboys’ offense in the Mile High air.

Dallas struggles with red zone efficiency, and Denver sneaks away with a field goal to win it late in the game.

Projected Stats:

Dak Prescott : 22/38, 260 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT

: 22/38, 260 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT Miles Sanders : 10 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD

: 10 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD Jaydon Blue : 11carries, 58 yards

: 11carries, 58 yards Micah Parsons : 1 sack, 1 TFL

: 1 sack, 1 TFL Kenneth Murray Jr.: 8 tackles

Record: 6-2

Week 9: vs Arizona Cardinals (MNF)

Prediction: Cowboys 33, Cardinals 20

The Cowboys bounce back in prime time.

Jaydon Blue posts his first 100-yard rushing game, and CeeDee Lamb goes off under the lights. The defense shuts down Kyler Murray in the second half.

Projected Stats:

Dak Prescott : 27/36, 310 yds, 3 TDs

: 27/36, 310 yds, 3 TDs CeeDee Lamb : 9 rec, 126 yds, 2 TDs

: 9 rec, 126 yds, 2 TDs Jaydon Blue : 17 carries, 112 yds, 1 TD

: 17 carries, 112 yds, 1 TD Micah Parsons : 1.5 sacks

: 1.5 sacks Shavon Revel Jr.: 1 INT

Record: 7-2

Week 10: Bye Week

After nine physical games, Dallas enters the bye week healthy and energized. The emergence of two rookies, Blue, and Revel Jr. are major storylines.

Expect offensive line rest and preparation for a brutal late-season stretch that includes the Eagles, Chiefs, and Lions.

Mid-season MVPs and Momentum Check

Offensive MVP so far:

Dak Prescott : 2,361 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INT

: 2,361 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INT Honorable Mention: George Pickens — 48 receptions, 698 yds, 6 TDs

Defensive MVP so far:

Micah Parsons : 10.5 sacks, 3 FF

: 10.5 sacks, 3 FF Breakout Rookie: Shavon Revel Jr. — 3 INTs, 5 PBUs

Team Stats After 9 Games:

PPG : 28.1 (4th in NFL)

: 28.1 (4th in NFL) Yards Allowed : 318.4 YPG (Top 10)

: 318.4 YPG (Top 10) Turnover Margin : +7

: +7 Sacks: 29 (Top 5 in NFL)

The Road Ahead

At 7-2 heading into their bye, the Cowboys look like serious contenders.

The offense is versatile, and the defense—now under Eberflus—has improved across the board. However, they’ll need to maintain focus, as upcoming games include a critical stretch against playoff-caliber teams.