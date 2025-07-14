Is Jaydon Blue a serious threat to be the Cowboys’ starting RB?

The one spot on offense that continues to give me a headache when I look at the depth chart is the running back position.

Yes, Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders have been good, and are veterans that have rushed for over 1,000 yards before, but do they have anything left in the tank for the Cowboys to have a threat on the ground in 2025?

I have seen mixed reactions from our readers saying that they think Williams could be the guy this offense can lean on with the help of others, but does anyone think Jaydon Blue could be a serious threat to be the starting running back this season?

Interesting Months

Blue was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 5th round of the 2025 NFL Draft back in April, and he’s spent the last couple of months impressing the coaching staff.

Over the next two months, we will have a better understanding of whether he can poise a legit threat to win the job.

Former Cowboys Marcus Spears thinks he can be a guy to surprise a lot of people.

“I think the Dallas offensive line is going to be one of the more physical and athletic offensive lines when it comes to zone schemes and as far as getting running backs in lanes and allowing them to use speed,” Spears said.

“I’m looking forward to this rookie maybe shocking a lot of people. A lot of good stuff coming out on him when he was there for rookie minicamp and OTAs. The speed jumps off the page at 4.38. He could be an unsung guy that we could talk about a lot.”

JAYDON BLUE, HOW DO YOU DO?!?! 🔥



A 77-YARD TOUCHDOWN TO MAKE IT A TWO-SCORE GAME VS. CLEMSON 😱 pic.twitter.com/cCzmh6V5W2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2024

In three years at Texas he ran for only a total of 1161, but they had other running backs get drafted over the years.

His best year was last season, when he ran for 730 yards as the backup. He carried the ball 134 times, so he shouldn’t have any problems with touches.

I think Blue, with his speed, should at least get a chance, and if he is doing just as well as Sanders or Williams, I got with the young until he gives you a reason to not start him.

The offensive line is young, but when you have CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to worry about, it should make things a little bit easier no matter who is running the football.

Time will tell, I guess. Training Camp starts in less than 10 days!