What is the Dallas Cowboys’ fantasy football relevance in 2025?

Over the last decade, fans have seen the Dallas Cowboys’ fantasy football relevance skyrocket and plummet.

The rise and fall of Ezekiel Elliott, the dominance of CeeDee Lamb, and the front office’s low-cost style have all played a role in those extreme pendulum swings. So, what will the story be this year?

2025 was not initially expected to be much of anything for Dallas. Fans were quickly disillusioned with the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer, and made minimal moves in the beginning of free agency.

However, as this offseason has progressed, Cowboys fans have both warmed up to their new head coach and seen an aggressive move made to bolster the offense.

ESPN sources: Dallas and Pittsburgh are working to finalize a trade that will send wide receiver George Pickens to the Cowboys in exchange for draft pick compensation. The trade is expected to be finalized today. pic.twitter.com/EJvTb9KHG4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2025

In terms of fantasy football, that move has helped Dallas go from one of the weaker teams to right in the middle of the pack, as three guys are consistently ranked in the top 100.

Let’s talk about these guys, and their expectations from a fantasy football perspective this year.

CeeDee Lamb: The Crown Jewel Of Fantasy Football

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any fantasy football ranking that doesn’t have Lamb in the top six. He has solidified himself as one of the superstars of the sport and as a dominant fantasy weapon.

With three straight seasons over 100 receptions, and the potential to break a 50-yard touchdown at any given moment, Lamb offers fantasy owners reliability and explosive potential.

He’s the top dog in a high-powered offense, he has never played in fewer than 15 games in a season, and he may just now be entering his prime.

Lamb just turned 26, his quarterback is healthy, and he’s paired up with the best WR2 of his career? Talk about an opportunity for more. If you’re picking in the top five later this summer, the biggest Cowboys’ fantasy football threat should be your pick.

Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson might get passed by CeeDee Lamb in 2025.

George Pickens: New Home, Newfound Fantasy Football Relevance

After coming over from Pittsburgh, Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens is in Dallas with Lamb and has a great chance to drastically improve his fantasy value.

He’s been a tough guy to draft for some in recent years, as that Steelers passing offense is always hard to trust, and that has shown up in his week-to-week performance. Pickens is the definition of boom-or-bust in fantasy.

We can expect that tide to turn this season, however, even if Lamb dominates the passing game.

https://twitter.com/MattFFDynasty/status/1926749712574489049

He is a WR1 playing as the WR2 with a quarterback who can throw for 400 yards with ease. That is going to allow him to continue his big-play ability while also collecting more volume.

Pickens may not be the 120-reception guy that Lamb will be in the Cowboys offense, but as an early-to-mid-round fantasy pick, he will single-handedly win you matchups next season.

Dak Prescott: Health Dictates All For Former All-Pro

Just barely sneaking into the top 100 in most fantasy football rankings, Dak Prescott needs to earn the trust of team owners back with good health.

After a dominant 2023 season that saw him finish second in the MVP race, the expectations for high-end fantasy value were real. Unfortunately, interceptions and a hamstring injury made those hopes flatline.

Despite the presence of Lamb and Pickens, Prescott now has a fairly long list of injuries under his belt, and that’s what has him so low in the rankings this year.

Dak Prescott fantasy points per game by season (2020 was just 5 games) pic.twitter.com/MKmlnyvdCm — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) May 8, 2025

With the value of quarterbacks slipping in fantasy football already, you cannot expect somebody to take the risk of Dak staying on the field as their starting option. At this point, he’s even behind guys like Justin Fields and Bo Nix.

That is far too low, even with the risks he carries, considering the weaponry around him and his success just one season ago.

Dak Prescott may not be the most dominant Cowboys fantasy football player, but he sure is a great lottery ticket who could explode with his new coach, receiving corps, and offensive line around him.