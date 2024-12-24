These NFC East teams played Santa three days early

Only in the NFC East can a team’s defense get five takeaways and still lose the game. Hey Philadelphia, do you want to talk about it?

The Washington Commanders kept their hopes for an NFC East title alive with a crazy comeback win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Philadelphia not only had their 10-game win streak snapped, they also may have lost their chance for the top seed in the NFC Playoffs.

The Eagles also have some injury issues to deal with. That isn’t how you want to head into the playoffs.

Washington’s win also knocked out the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers from the playoffs.

The New York Giants, meanwhile, are tankingwell on their way to the top pick in April’s draft after getting belted by Atlanta.

Here’s how the NFC East played out in Week 16.

Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

It would have been nice to see some of the spirit and fight the Cowboys put up on Sunday night against Tampa Bay a little earlier in this season.

Dallas played one of its better all-around games in the 26-24 win over the Bucs. Cooper Rush had a stellar first half in the win.

Rush is now 4-3 for this season. That’s one more victory against one less loss than Dak Prescott posted (3-5) before his season ended.

Rush needs just one more win to secure a winning record for the year.

Was it enough to save Mike McCarthy? We’ll find out soon enough.

The big question is this though: McCarthy isn’t under contract after the Washington game.

Does he even want to come back and put up with the Jones Family Circus for another year?

Meanwhile, the Cowboys will play spoilers down the stretch. They already spoiled Tampa Bay’s bid to control its own destiny in the final two weeks.

Next, they play a role in determining who the NFC East champion will be in 2024.

Final two games: At Philadelphia, Sunday, Noon. Finale: hosting Washington, TBD.

New York Giants (2-13)

The Giants are determined to out-tank the Raiders for that top pick in the spring.

The only doubt that remains in New York is what they’ll do with that pick. Draft Shedeur Sanders or the (alleged) best college player in Travis Hunter?

Or do they take Ashton Jeanty? With as many holes in Big Blue’s roster, they might consider trading that pick for several more and try to plug those gaping holes.

As far as Sunday’s 34-7 loss to Atlanta, quarterback Drew Lock threw more touchdown passes to the Falcons than he did to his own receivers.

The 2024 season is almost mercifully over for the Giants.

Final two games: Hosting Indianapolis, Sunday, Noon. Finale: At Philadelphia, TBD.

Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)

The Eagles were hoping to wrap up the division title and keep pace with the Lions and Vikings for the bye week to open the playoffs.

Less than a dozen plays into the game, they lost quarterback Jalen Hurts to a concussion. The Eagles then found out they don’t have a back-up quarterback.

If Washington had been a little cleaner with their ball-handling, this would have been a Commanders’ rout.

Kenny Pickett was just 14-for-24 for 143 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

Saquon Barkley had a monster first quarter but was held in check the rest of the way. Barkley had nearly 110 of his 150 rushing yards in the first 15 minutes, along with both of his touchdowns.

Pickett’s mediocre day and Barkley’s disappearing act allowed Washington to rally for a 36-33 win.

In addition to Hurts, the Eagles have other injury concerns to deal with as the season winds down as they try to stay healthy for the playoffs.

Final two games: hosting Dallas, Sunday, Noon. Finale: Hosting New York Giants, TBD.

Washington Commanders (10-5)

You’re not supposed to turn the ball over five times in an NFL football game and still win.

Someone forgot to tell the Commanders that. Jayden Daniels threw two interceptions and Washington added three lost fumbles for good measure.

Yet, when the clock hit zero, the Commanders walked off the field with a three-point victory.

Daniels shook off the turnovers to throw five touchdowns on 24-for-39 passing and 258 yards.

His final pass of the day was a nine-yarder to Jamison Crowder for the game-winner with six seconds left. Washington still needs one more win to secure a playoff spot.

They need to win their final two games and have Philadelphia lose both of their games to track down the division title.

Final two games: hosting Atlanta, Sunday, 7:20 p.m. Finale: At Dallas, TBD.