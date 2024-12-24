Final 2 games could determine these Cowboys’ future

As the Dallas Cowboys season grows closer to the end, they have been playing hard for Mike McCarthy who I think has earned his way to return as the head coach, like it or not, and trust me, about three weeks ago, I did not want him back and still really don’t.

With that said, the final two games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are going to help and hurt some current players on the Cowboys roster, they can either earn themselves a return to the team for the 2025 season, or fall flat to the cut list.

Below are a few who need a solid showing to prove they can be a solid player when the new season rolls around and help this team finally get to the promise land.

Carl Lawson

A guy that has been flying under the radar for the Dallas Cowboys is Carl Lawson, he has shown up and balled in his action with this team.

Lawson made an impact in the win over the Buccaneers on Sunday night, when he bull rushed Tristan Wirfs and earned a sack early in the game on Sunday Night.

Carl Lawson just ate Tristan Wirfs' face on national TV. Holy shit what a bull rush. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 23, 2024

He is only 29 and since signing with the Cowboys in the middle of the season, has played in 13 games, starting 3. In those games, he has one forced fumble and five sacks.

Pretty solid numbers for a guy who has two games left and will only play in 15 of the 18.

This team is going to have to sign Micah Parsons, so if they can get Lawson on a nice little deal, and continues to play well these last two games, he could be a big part of the Mike Zimmer defense in 2025.

Terence Steele

Terence Steele has been awful. Terrible since signing his 5-year, 82.5M extension in 2023.

Sure he was recovering from an ACL, but this is someone who may have to have a nearly flawless two games if he wants to stay with the Dallas Cowboys.

If this team decides to move off of him, he can be the guy who saves this team close to $10M with a post-June 1st cut.

I am not sure what happened, but he was a guy I would have been happy to sign BEFORE the injury, but giving him this deal in the attempt of recovering from an injury like that, just makes no sense.

Terence Steele is struggling again. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 19, 2024

Cowboys will have some decisions to make on Steele, and my honest guess is that Jerry will probably ride him out because of the contract, but I could see him getting cut like they did with Michael Gallup, who signed that big deal, but could not recover and earn that money he was being paid due to that ACL injury.

Being paid this type of money to struggle against above average/good pass rushers is a major problem.

Eric Kendricks

With the injury to Overshown, Eric Kendricks you would think has to be a no brianer as a guy they have to resign, right?

With Marist Liufau really coming on since the injury, he has shown that he is going to be a starter in 2025 with Overshown out, but who is going to be next to him? Are they really going to let a second year player wear the green dot?

Add Osa Odighizuwa and Eric Kendricks to that list for me plz https://t.co/vQJBb38UrW — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) December 23, 2024

If they can get a bit more production from Kendricks in these last two games, and show some fight for Mike Zimmer’s defense, I think they should try and bring him back on another team-friendly deal.

With Zimmer being his former head coach with the Vikings and now this season as the defensive coordinator, I think he would return to this team.

These final two games are important for not only these three players, but some others on the team.

We know Mike McCarthy is probably going to be back, so they need to do whatever they can to bring the best possible guys back with him so they can try and make the playoffs against in 2025.