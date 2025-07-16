Inside The Star » Roster & Players » Will Hunter Luepke still apart of Cowboys plan on offense?

Will Hunter Luepke still apart of Cowboys plan on offense?

by Jul 16, 2025

It feels like we have spent so much time talking about a lot of guys on offense, but someone I know I haven’t mentioned all summer is Hunter Luepke.

Once a guy that I think the entire fan base was excited about, now seems to be needing to answer the bell if he wants to have a role in the offense in 2025.

Last season, while splitting limited snaps between running back, fullback, and the tight end position, Luepke recorded 38 yards, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, while hauling in 12 catches for 111 yards.

2025 Outlook

His ability to contribute in the blocking game adds to his value and is certainly something Schottenheimer has taken notice of.

Let’s just see how Luepke can carve out a unique role in the offense now that the running back is as crowded as ever.

With questions at running back, he still wouldn’t be anything more than maybe a last resort guy.

Javonte Williams, Jaydon Blue and Miles Sanders are going to compete for the job, and if Hunter can’t find another role inside the offense, his time might be close to over.

He should be the full-time full-back, but will they waste a roster spot on a guy that they don’t have a plan for?

He is a good blocker, so that will help, but when he is on the field, teams are going to know what Dallas is doing.

The new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, seems to like him. About a month ago he said that does everything well.

“I’d be remiss for not talking about Hunter Luepke,” Schottenheimer told reporters last month. “He’s playing some (running back) for us, he’s playing some fullback, he’s playing some tight end, and all he does is do everything well.”

Yet, I am still worried about his role in the new offense.

Fullbacks have never really seen the ball much in Schottenheimer’s offenses, going back through his past stops with the Seahawks, Rams, and Jets.

They may see plenty of work as traditional run-blockers, but either he hasn’t had any with much offensive skill or hasn’t chosen to feature it.

We will see how the training camp goes over the next month or so, but do not be surprised if Hunter ends up on the cut board as he enters the month of September.

I think he could be useful, but will it be enough to hold down a roster spot?

Topics

