Cowboys New Cap Room Can Help Take the Heat Off CeeDee Lamb

With the new cap space and one move, the Cowboys can help CeeDee Lamb take his game to the next level.

How fun would watching the Cowboys’ offense with another top-tier wide receiver be? Fans were spoiled when CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper called Dallas home.

Once Amari Cooper was moved, Lamb was the only receiver left with any juice.

One simple move could help bring the receivers for the Dallas Cowboys back to the upper echelon of the NFL.

The Cowboys have not made any moves for superstars since the Amari Cooper trade, but could that change this year?

One move could change fans’ views of Jerry Jones and even get them to drink the so-called Kool-Aid again.

That move is trading for D.K. Metcalf. How can the Cowboys make this happen? Let’s take a look at how this could happen.

The Trade Package for D.K. Metcalf

First, we have to look at Metcalf’s current contract and age to get a good idea of the trade package the Seahawks would need to trade Metcalf to the Cowboys.

D.K. Metcalf is 28 years old, and his current contract is a three-year deal worth $72 million signed in 2022. He is entering year three of the contract, the final year of the deal.

The final year of the contract is base salary only, and the Cowboys would have to cover that. This final year is $18, 000, 471.

That is not a bad number for one year and the services of one of the best receivers in the NFL.

The trade package for D.K. Metcalf would need to be a first-round pick, or would it for a 28-year-old receiver going into the final year of his deal?

A 2025 third round pick and a 2026 conditional pick based on how he does in the season.

This would allow the Seahawks to get a potential disgruntled player out of Seattle and a pick in this year’s draft. It would also help with some cap space.

If that doesn’t work, the Cowboys could throw out a pick swap in the 2025 NFL Draft and a 5th round pick.

This would move the Seahawks up six spots in the draft.

https://x.com/NFLonFOX/status/1897403617851924634

Cowboys Cap Room Not an Issue

The Cowboys front office excited all the fans with the signing of Osa Odighizuwa and the restructured contracts of CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

The excitement is due to the Cowboys making the necessary moves before free agency, but what if these moves are not just for free agency?

The extra cap space created by signing and restructuring contracts gives Dallas more than $54 million in cap space.

Which gives the Cowboys the eighth-most cap room in the league.

Trading for a player of D.K. Metcalf’s caliber could lead Jerry Jones to sign him to a long-term deal. A 28-year-old star receiver does not come around very often and will elevate the offense.

D.K. Metcalf and CeeDee Lamb a Perfect Pairing

As mentioned earlier, CeeDee Lamb has not had a receiver with this much talent lined up opposite of him since Amari Cooper.

D.K. Metcalf would create multiple mismatches for defenses and still allow Lamb to be moved around the offense.

In his career, Metcalf has lined up as the outside receiver 84.3% of the time. One of his best stats is that he has only dropped 38 passes in 464 receptions.

He is also a major red zone threat due to his size and has the speed to keep the defense honest.

It would not be farfetched to think CeeDee Lamb and D.K. Metcalf could each get over 1,000 yards receiving if paired.

Jerry Jones is trying to hide the fact that the Cowboys are not going to make any moves, but the cap gymnastics says something different.

As the NFL offseason approaches the start of free agency, the Dallas Cowboys could be big players.