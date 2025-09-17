This was the lone rookie standout on Sunday

There has only been two games played so far in the 2025 season, but this year’s rookie crop isn’t making much of an impact so far.

With one lone exception, that is.

Offensive Guard Tyler Booker has been rock-solid so far in his first two games. He is one of the reasons why Javonte Williams has enjoyed a very good start to his season at running back.

After Booker though, there is a dramatic drop off in production.

Only three other rookies saw the field against the Giants. None of them as starters.

Here’s how the second game of the year played out for the 2025 rookies.

On The Field

Booker saw all 89 offensive snaps along with eight more on special teams. For the second game this season, Booker was not flagged for any penalties.

He also had some nice blocks.

Booker appears to have been a very solid first round pick, something that can’t be said of the previous two year’s top picks.

Donovan Ezeiruaku saw 26 defensive snaps (39%) at edge behind starters Sam Williams and Dante Fowler. He did not have a tackle but was credited with two quarterback hits.

It will be interesting to see how much his playing time decreases with the addition of Jadeveon Clowney to the defensive line.

Last April’s seventh-round pick, Jay Toia is out on the field, while the 2023 first round pick, Mazi Smith, sits on the practice squad.

Toia saw 19 snaps (28%) at defensive tackle against the Giants.

Cornerback Zion Childress, an undrafted free agent, was called up from the practice squad for Sunday’s game with DaRon Bland going down with an injury.

Childress was relegated to 14 snaps. All of them were on special teams.

He was credited with one tackle.

On The Shelf

Five of Dallas’ nine draft picks did not suit up on Sunday. Fifth-rounder Jaydon Blue (RB), third-rounder Shemar James (LB), and sixth rounder Ajani Cornelius (OL) were all inactive on Sunday.

Third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. (CB) is on the NFIL and seventh-round pick Phil Mafah (RB) is currently on injured reserve. Fellow seventh-round pick Tommy Akingbesote (DT) was cut before the season began.

Revel, James, and Blue are likely to see action as the season progresses.

Biding Their Time

There are four undrafted free agent rookies currently on the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Traeshon Holden (WR)

Rivaldo Fairweather (TE)

Justin Barron (LB)

Alijah Clark (CB)

It remains to be seen if any of the four will get called up. Holden would be the most likely to see time on the 53-man roster this year.