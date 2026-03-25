Cowboys will have a new sack leader for the 3rd year in a row

It seems that the Dallas Cowboys might be done adding to the defensive line through free agents and or by trading for someone after adding Rashan Gary via trade and losing out in Maxx Crosby earlier this month.

With that said, by the title of this post, if the Cowboys do not re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, it will be the third year in a row that Dallas will have a new sack leader on the defense.

Yes, last season, with Micah Parsons being traded, Clowney led Dallas in sacks with 8.5, and I would love for them to bring him back, but the fact that they haven’t done so yet makes me think they won’t.

Before that, it was Parsons from 2021 to 2024, and before he was drafted, it was Robert Quinn in 2019 with 11.5, and DeMarcus Lawrence in 2017 & 2018 with 14.5 and 10.5.

Who Is Next?

Well, let’s dive into this question just a little bit, shall we, because unless Clowney comes back or they hit on something in the first round with either pick 12 or 20, the Cowboys leader in sacks will come from someone who is currently on the roster.

Rashan Gary would be the betting favorite and that would be my guess as well, but he dipped off a bit in production last year after the first couple months of the season.

Gary was a Pro Bowl player in 2024, and had 9 sacks in 2023, and 7.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. Just over seven sacks cannot be the highest total on your team, I mean I bet that would be one of the lowest totals in the entire league.

The team might created a heck of a lot more, but you need one guy to at least get you near double digits.

Then you look at a guy like Quinnen Williams. He had 12 sacks in 2022, but since then he has only had a total 17.5 in the other four years.

We have to remember he is not a guy that is going to get you sacks. He’s a big-bodied defensive tackle that is going to clog up in the middle and do work on stopping the run and help the others on the edge get to the passer. My guess is that if he stays on the field the entire year, he will probably have 4.5 or 5.5 sacks in total in 2026.

Kenny Clark is the same way. He has never had more than 7.5 sacks in a single season, and he is going on the decline as of now, and he will do the same thing for this team as Williams. These two are going to help them defend against the run and make sure that others can get theirs.

Clark will probably end with less than 5 sacks. That is my first guess as we sit here in March.

That brings me to a guy like Donnovan Ezeiruaku who might even play more linebacker in the 3-4 base look under Christian Parker.

Ezeiruaku was a second-round pick last year and he started nine of his 17 appearances as a rookie. He had 40 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Outside of these guys, they are going to need to add a pass rusher in the draft, but I would say that Gary as of now will probably lead the team in sacks, but man it would have been nice to add a guy like Trey or somehow pull off that trade for Crosby while still having Williams and Clark.

But as of now it looks very depended on guys having a breakout season or the Cowboys pass rush might be in some trouble this season.