Cowboys’ Defense Is Broken—1 Trade Could Fix That

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense wasn’t expected to dominate in 2025, but two games into the season, the unit is underperforming in precisely the areas that matter most: generating pressure and containing mobile quarterbacks.

While the run defense against running backs has held up, quarterbacks are escaping sacks and making big plays.

For all their questions up front, Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa are two of the few bright spots—and they’re not enough. That’s why trading for Miami’s edge rusher Jaelan Phillips makes sense now more than ever.

Bright Spots: Kenny Clark & Osa Odighizuwa

Even amid struggles, two defensive linemen are showing promise.

Kenny Clark continues to be a disruptive force inside—a peak run stuffer who eats up blockers, creates backside pursuit lanes, and helps collapse the pocket when the edge rushers win their matchups.

Osa Odighizuwa has flashed strong effort and technique defending both run and pass, showing motor and awareness even when the edge pressures aren’t coming.

But the problem is that the Cowboys’ edge group beyond Clark and Osa has not produced: the current defensive ends aren’t getting consistent pressure or sacks.

Even with the recent addition of Jadeveon Clowney, the Cowboys do not yet have an outside rusher who can reliably finish drives or force offenses to adjust protections.

Why the Edge Is So Critical

Matt Eberflus’ defensive scheme depends heavily on front-four pressure without sending extra rushers.

When the defensive ends aren’t winning, quarterbacks have clean pockets, coverages get exposed, and defenses are forced into risky blitzes or mismatches.

Mobile quarterbacks have been especially problematic: designed runs, scrambles, or escapes when pressure fails to close the edge.

It’s not enough to have depth or flashes— the Cowboys need difference-makers.

Clark and Osa are not the problem, but they also can’t carry the burden alone. Without someone who can consistently win on the outside, the defense remains vulnerable.

Why Jaelan Phillips Could Be the Missing Piece

Phillips brings the kind of edge talent that complements what Clark and Osa are doing inside. In his first two seasons with Miami, he has registered 15.5 sacks, 46 QB hits, and 27 tackles for a loss.

His burst off the line, bend around the edge, and ability to chase plays down make him one of the more dangerous young pass rushers when healthy.

Pairing Phillips with Clowney (for experience and power) and the internal strength of Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa gives Dallas:

A formidable interior pass rush

Edge setting and destabilizing pressure

Depth and rotational capability to keep pass rushers fresh if matchups get tough

The Trade Price Looks Doable

Phillips has had injuries (pectoral, Achilles), which may make Miami view him as somewhat risky.

Dallas could pursue a trade for a 2025 fifth-round pick, maybe with performance-based conditional terms (e.g., certain sacks or snap counts) that could elevate the return.

That kind of pick is a manageable cost for a team that wants to compete now—especially given that the Cowboys already have two dominant interior linemen, and Clowney adds veteran juice.

Phillips could be the boost that turns those good foundational pieces into a disruptive front.

Cap and Contract Considerations

Phillips is still on his rookie deal, so Dallas would get cost-controlled production through 2025.

That gives them a year to evaluate him in their system and then decide on an extension later. The cap hit should be reasonable; adding Phillips wouldn’t threaten the ability to re-sign other core players or maintain flexibility.

Can’t Build an All-Pro Defensive Line Overnight

The Cowboys don’t need to build an All-Pro defensive line overnight, but they absolutely need to stop giving quarterbacks time.

So far, Clark and Odighizuwa are the only consistent bright spots; Jadeveon Clowney helps, but the edge group still lacks a dominant finisher.