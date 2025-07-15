Tyler Smith lands high in ESPN rankings

In Jeremy Fowler’s annual ESPN ranking of the NFL’s top interior offensive linemen based on a panel of league execs, coaches, and scouts, Cowboys LG Tyler Smith came in at #2, trailing only Chiefs C Creed Humphrey.

For a 23-year-old lineman still early in his NFL career, that’s not just a win, it’s a statement.

Dallas has long prided itself on elite offensive line play.

From Larry Allen to Tyron Smith to Zack Martin, the legacy continues, and now it’s Tyler Smith’s turn.

Here’s what insiders are saying about the young stud in Dallas, and why Cowboys Nation should be grinning ear to ear.

Most physically gifted guard in the league who could legitimately be a top starter at LT if they wanted to play him there.

That’s not some mid-tier coach talking. That’s a general manager.

Cowboys fans already saw what Smith could do at left tackle as a rookie when Tyron Smith was out.

He was thrown into the fire and held his own. Fast-forward to 2024, and he’s dominating at guard.

What makes this praise even more impressive is how few linemen could switch back and forth between positions without a drop in production.

Smith isn’t just holding up inside; he’s mauling people.

He could likely start for most teams at three different positions on the line. That’s not versatility; that’s elite talent.

Strong, athletic, nasty, and cut his holding penalties in half last year.

This one’s a nod to Smith’s growth.

As a rookie, there were moments where his technique hadn’t caught up to his power, and the penalties showed it.

However, in 2024, he cleaned it up. Holding calls went down. His footwork improved. His hand placement got sharper.

Let’s talk about that nastiness.

Cowboys fans have seen it. He plays like every snap is personal.

Smith brings an edge to the offense that has shades of Larry Allen and Erik Williams. He doesn’t just block you. He finishes you.

If he gets his hands on you, it’s over.

This quote belongs on a T-shirt.

Smith’s grip strength and hand placement are among the best in the league. Once he locks on, defenders simply aren’t shedding him.

Whether it’s in pass protection or clearing lanes for backs, he takes the fight to defenders and doesn’t let go.

For fans who love the trenches, Smith is a dream. He’s one of the few guards you can feel through the screen.

Best guard in football. Perennial Pro Bowl guy. Quick, explosive, violent, strong hands, above-average pass pro, can reach second level.

Now that’s the quote of the offseason.

It’s one thing to be top two in a ranking. It’s another for opposing defensive coaches (the people game-planning against him) to call him the best.

Smith’s blend of athleticism, technique, and aggression makes him one of the few guards who can control both the line of scrimmage and also get out in space to spring big plays.

That’s what makes him a “perennial Pro Bowl guy.”

It’s why Cowboys fans should be thrilled, because Tyler Smith isn’t just good. He’s dominant, and he’s only getting started.