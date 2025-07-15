Brian Schottenheimer ranked 2nd to last in recent HC rankings

In a recent CBS Sports coaching rankings, the Dallas Cowboys new headman found himself in a spot that you don’t want to be.

Brian Schottenheimer will be coaching his first year after taking over for Mike McCarthy, and he is already finding himself being doubted by everyone in the sports world.

To be fair, he has no head coaching experience, and although his dad was a great head coach, that does not always mean you will be.

Ranking

Out of all 32 head coaches, CBS Sports ranked Schotty as the second worst heading into this season.

Brain Callahan, the current head coach of the Tennessee Titans, was the only coach that was ranked below him.

“To say his promotion after Mike McCarthy’s exit was an anticlimactic surprise would be an understatement,” CBS Sports writes. “But this is Jerry Jones’ show, so it’s actually par for the course.”

We all know he was hand-picked by not only the front office, but Dak Prescott and the rest of the offensive guys, who probably did not want to leave an entire new system yet again.

Commanders RB coach Anthony Lynn on Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer:



"He was born to be a head coach."@DLLS_Sports | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/9ctr4omCSz — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) June 25, 2025

Over the summer months, we have seen the players buy into the vibes Schotty has been bringing to the team, but can he coach? That is the biggest question.

Yes, it will only be training camp, but let’s see how he starts the summer off and how the flow goes.

I guess the best thing working in his favor is that he has the chance to flat out prove every single person wrong, including myself.

I was beside myself when they made this hire, and I do indeed enjoy the team buying into his good vibes. It just feels different from the Mike McCarthy experience.

Yet, at the end of the day, he still has to be able to coach on Sunday, Monday and Thursday.

I think the Cowboys are going to have an above average offense with CeeDee Lamb and Goerge Pickens, I just hope they can run the ball well enough and the defense can at least bend but don’t break.

I am worried about that side of the ball a tad bit more, but until Schotty can prove to everyone he can coach, he will get doubted every single week.

He will get his chance on the national stage in the first game of the NFL season against the defending Super Bowl champions. You want to make a statement, it does not get any better than that.