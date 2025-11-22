Week 12 is shaping up to be a good one on with the way the week started on Thursday night football, and with that comes the Dallas Cowboys injury report which has looked better over the last few weeks.

Early this week, both Dak Prescott and Tyler Smith found themselves on the report in limited capacity, but it seems like they are ready to go on the short week and are not being bothered by anything anymore.

The Eagles on the other hand have one major player out that I am sure you have seen, but you can check it out below.

COWBOYS

QUESTIONABLE

DE Jadeveon Clowney (Shoulder/Neck)

T Hakeem Adeniji (Illness)

EAGLES

OUT

OT Lane Johnson (foot)

QUESTIONABLE

OT Myles Hinton (back)

C Cam Jurgens (concussion)

G/C Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle)

Jaelan Phillips is listed without a game status. There was a chance earlier in the week that he may also miss the game, but he is good to go.

Good To Go

Dak Prescott (hip) was a full participant Friday, along with Tyler Smith (knee).

Neither carries an injury designation, and as expected, they will face off against the Eagles. Perrion Winfrey who was dealing with a back issue was cleared and maybe we will see him going forward. Who knows.

The Cowboys have listed DE Jadeveon Clowney as questionable with a shoulder/neck injury. Depth OL Hakeem Adeniji is also questionable with an illness. QB Dak Prescott (hip) and the rest of the roster are off the injury report and will play Sunday vs. Philadelphia. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 21, 2025

Winfrey will add more to an already deep defensive tackle rotation.

Solomon Thomas (calf) was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and is on track to play Sunday. Yet, Malik Hooker (toe) and Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) practiced in full on Friday and will be out there against the Eagles

Nothing but good news for the Dallas Cowboys as they head into a game that need to win to have anything left in terms of the playoffs. The Eagles’ defense has looked fantastic this year, and the Cowboys’ offense is going to need all they can get from Dak, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

The Eagles are winning games, but they are not winning because of the offense.

The Cowboys at home are averaging over 400 yards a game and 35 points, and that was with the stinker they had against the Arizona Cardinals, a game which was really odd to watch.

If I am the Cowboys, if they get to the 50-yard line, I go for it nearly every single time. I don’t even care. You have to make the Eagles offense beat you and not the defense.

Hopefully, Clowney will be good to play because his pass rush will be needed.