What will be the biggest Cowboys storylines during training camp?

The Dallas Cowboys training camp starts in just 11 days, and with that, I thought it might be a good time to dive into what some of the bigger storylines might be when July 22nd rolls around.

I understand that some of these you might agree with, and some you might not, but these are the ones that I think are worth keeping an eye on when things get rolling in a little over a week.

Brian Schottenheimer

The first look at Brain Schottenheimer is the first thing that is going to be on my mind.

We all know he was hand-picked by not only the front office, but Dak Prescott and the rest of the offensive guys, who probably did not want to leave an entire new system yet again.

Over the summer months, we have seen the players buy into the vibes Schotty has been bringing to the team, but can he coach? That is the biggest question.

Yes, it will only be training camp, but let’s see how he starts the summer off and how the flow goes.

Trust Any RB?

I will be tuned into who is the first running back to take the bull by its horns and attempt to run away with the job.

Javonte Williams is the guy everyone thinks will be the starter for the most part, but it will likely be a running back by committee with him, Miles Sanders and rookie Jaydon Blue.

Blue is expected to push for playing time. He’s quick, dangerous in open space, and finished his final college season with 368 receiving yards. The team sees him as a possible third-down option.

We thought the same type of thing going into last season with Rico Dowdle, and it did not work until they let him just take control.

I think at some point we are going to see one of these guys separate from the others and clearly become the guy they trust to carry the load.

I just don’t know who it will be.

Contract Time

Let me first start by saying that I think watching to see who will emerge as the WR3 and WR4 is just as big, but I think Jalen Tolbert has a commanding edge for WR3, so that is why I am going with: when will the contract for Micah Parsons happen?

We saw CeeDee Lamb get paid late last year and Dak Prescott got his legit right before opening kickoff of the first game of the year.

NFL decision-makers ranked Micah Parsons as the No. 3 EDGE rusher in the NFL going into 2025. And one ranked him at No. 6…..https://t.co/0YiCfEeoNp pic.twitter.com/K6fpYpM0SI — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) July 9, 2025

Jerry needs to get Micah paid before TJ Watt gets his money. It is already high enough because of the Myles Garrett contact, so please get this done before Watt once again resets the market.

His 126 pressures and 31.0% pass rush win rate since 2023 lead the NFL. He has done this despite facing a 31.5% double-team rate in 2024, highest among edge rushers on this list.

He generated a league-high 19.1% pressure rate last season and led the Cowboys with a 24.2% pressure share, the eighth-highest clip in the NFL. His pass rush win rate of 25.3% ranked second overall.

I bet we will see another headline-stealing contract come from Jerry Jones and I have a very strong feeling it is going to be right before the season starts in September.

The Cowboys go to Philly to take on the defending champions, and guess what? The Eagles will be raising the banner that night, and the only way Jerry can make the night better is by making sure Micah Parsons gets paid the same day.

These are just a few of the biggest storylines to keep an eye on when training camp starts in less than two weeks.