Dez Bryant says “Yez” to Cowboys’ rival quarterback

Dez Bryant recently chimed in to defend Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels on X. Daniels was coming under fire from Cam Newton.

Newton was questioning if Daniels, who had a solid rookie year for the Commanders after winning the Heisman Trophy, was a “one-hit wonder.”

This would be the same Cam Newton whose biggest NFL highlight came on a fumble in the Super Bowl. After putting the ball on the ground, Newton looked down and said “nah, I’m good” and made no move to recover it.

The Broncos fell on the turnover and went on to win the Super Bowl.

This was Bryant’s response:

Jayden Daniels is here to stay. Nothing about how he plays the game of football shows he's a one hit wonder. Out of all athletic dual threat QBs who have played the game, Jayden Daniels reads the defense the best…He doesn't rely on his athletic ability, and that's what makes him… https://t.co/KFgDciyFPd — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 5, 2025

He’s absolutely correct. Especially where it pertains to Newton.

At least Robert Griffin III had an understandable excuse.

His coach idiotically put him out on the field, injured, to be a sitting duck. The decision derailed Griffin’s career, turning him into a backup for his last four years.

Newton finished 75-68-1 as a starter, mostly for Carolina.

The 2015 season, which ended in that Super Bowl loss, was the pinnacle of his career.

His lack of hustle on that one play in front of the entire football world seemed to be the point where his decline began. He had only one winning season in the six years he played after that game.

In Newton’s 11 years, he only had three winning seasons, the first one coming in his third year. His record for those three years was 38-10.

The other eight were a combined 37-58-1.

Newton was 3-4 in the playoffs, two of the wins coming in 2015.

Why Daniels Isn’t A Bust

Daniels, as a rookie, went 12-5 last year. He threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions.

Where he becomes dangerous, as Bryant pointed out, is when he decides to make a play with his legs.

He rushed 148 times last year for 891 yards and six touchdowns.

He also led the Commanders to the NFC Championship game. He went 2-1 in the playoffs with 822 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception.

He ran 35 times for 135 yards and one touchdown during those three games.

What makes him dangerous, unlike other running quarterbacks, like Newton, Griffin, and Jalen Hurts, is that he isn’t looking to run first like they do.

Critics will say that Daniels will now face a league that has a full-year of tape on him and can shut him down in his sophomore year.

Somehow, and it sounds like Bryant agrees, that seems unlikely.

Sour Grapes Cam

In Newton’s case, there’s more than a hint of jealousy in his remarks. He is not considered among the NFL’s all-time best quarterbacks and never will be.

Daniels, if he continues to play as he has, will have a legitimate chance to join that conversation. Something Bryant seems to think will happen.

So, for now, Newton will have to take his place alongside the Colin Kaepernicks of the NFL.

Has-beens that never really were in the first place.