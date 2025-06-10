Will a rookie, or a veteran, running back lead Cowboys to glory in 2025?

The Dallas Cowboys have a brand-new coaching staff on board for the 2025 season.

Not only do they have a new defensive philosophy in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, both head coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams are changing the offensive approach too.

If what both men have been saying bears out, the running game will be back on the menu in Dallas. Which leads to one important question.

Among the six running backs currently on the roster, who will emerge as the top back this year?

The answer to that question may very well determine the Cowboys’ fate in January.

The Top Three Candidates

It’s fair to assume that the battle for the starting job will boil down to just three players.

The veteran free agent signee, Javonte Williams, or one of the two drafted rookies, Jaydon Blue or Phil Mafah.

Another veteran free agent addition, Miles Sanders, could be a surprise dark horse candidate to win the starting job. But that seems unlikely.

Hunter Luepke’s best role will be as the fullback, who can also run the ball and catch a pass out of the backfield.

Deuce Vaughn seems destined for the practice squad at this point.

But, we still have a summer of training camp and preseason games ahead.

Stranger things have happened.

The Likely Scenario

Williams, at this point, will come in as the starter-elect. It will literally be his job to lose.

The only concern would be if he was that good, why then did the Broncos let the guy who was their leading rusher for the last two seasons walk out the door?

Still, he is the best candidate for the job, on paper.

He has the next three months to prove it on the field.

Sanders could surprise everyone this fall. He had four solid years with the Eagles, rushing for 1,269 yards in 2022. He languished in Carolina the last two years.

Who on the Panthers’ roster hasn’t languished for the last two years?

Which leaves the two rookies. And a possible two-headed monster attack if Schottenheimer and Adams choose to go that way.

Blue is the faster back while Mafah is more of a punisher. If the Cowboys choose, they could use them to effectively wear down any defense.

The Wise Path

For many years, the Cowboys have been a pass-happy team. Both Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy paid lip service to running the ball.

But when the going got tough, the ball got airborne.

Leaning more on the run, and sticking with it, can only help both Dak Prescott and the passing attack as well as the Cowboys’ defense.