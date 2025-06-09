Packers release CB Jaire Alexander; Cowboys should make the call

The Green Bay Packers made headlines by releasing CB Jaire Alexander early this morning, a 2x Pro Bowler who, when healthy, has consistently ranked among the league’s top cover men.

Reports indicate that the team attempted to restructure his contract to lessen the financial burden, but negotiations fell through.

As a result, Green Bay opted to move on, creating a potential opportunity for a team like the Dallas Cowboys.

While Alexander’s recent injury history raises concerns, (he’s played just 14 games over the past two seasons due to a mix of shoulder and leg issues), his on-field talent is undeniable.

When active, he has the ability to eliminate an opponent’s top receiving threat.

For a team like the Cowboys who are trying to contend in the NFC next season, that type of talent is hard to ignore.

Depth Issues

Although Dallas boasts one of the NFL’s most aggressive and opportunistic defenses, cornerback depth remains a legitimate concern heading into 2025.

CB Trevon Diggs is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered early in the 2024 season, and while his progress has reportedly been positive, there’s always uncertainty surrounding a player returning from such a serious injury.

CB DaRon Bland stepped up last season in a big way, but without another healthy superstar opposite of him, the defense isn’t as strong as it can be.

Beyond those two, the depth chart thins quickly.

Jourdan Lewis has been dependable, but he’s now in Jacksonville, and younger players like Caelen Carson have yet to prove they’re ready for larger roles.

Bringing in a veteran like Alexander would provide insurance and give Dallas another high-end talent in the secondary.

In Dallas’ Price Range

Given Alexander’s injury history, it’s unlikely he’ll command top-tier money in free agency.

This opens the door for a short-term, incentive-laden contract that limits risk and rewards performance.

For Dallas, that kind of deal makes a lot of sense, and is actually a staple of how they do business.

The team has operated with a “win-now” mindset, and Alexander fits that timeline, assuming he can stay on the field.

A Perfect Fit?

Alexander brings experience, attitude, and high-level production when healthy.

He plays with a confidence and edge that aligns with the identity of this defense.

If the Cowboys are serious about taking the next step, they should explore every opportunity to improve, and adding a cornerback of Alexander’s caliber could be the type of move that helps push them over the top.