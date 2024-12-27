2 Cowboy Departures May Be Unstoppable

The Cowboys are known for drama, which may cause two team departures, and the front office cannot prevent them.

Everyone knows Jerry Jones seems to have all the power regarding any decision made by the Dallas Cowboys. His son Stephen has gained more authority over the last several years, but the buck stops with Jerry.

A major decision needs to be made regarding two potential free agents that the team may be unable to afford to lose.

The funny thing about this is what if all the fans have been looking at the potential departure wrong? What if the decision that is coming is not one Jerry Jones can make, but the decision is solely on the other side of the table for once?

Wouldn’t that be a fantastic end to the season? Jerry Jones was stripped of the power to make a decision.

Mike McCarthy Departure

Mike McCarthy is closing in on his final days under contract with the Dallas Cowboys. A contract could have been on the table the entire season, but McCarthy chose not to sign a new deal.

Many fans want Mike McCarthy to leave, but if those fans paid attention, they would realize McCarthy may be the best option the team has at this point.

This could be an instance in which Mike McCarthy is not a lame-duck coach because Jerry Jones put him there; it could be of his own choosing.

Think about it for a second. Jerry Jones has not been very vocal about the coach, so maybe Mike McCarthy is holding the Cowboy’s front office to the coals to get more control of his team.

Jerry is no stranger to firing a coach mid-season. Fans have seen that happen in the past, and this year’s start with the Cowboys should have been no different.

Mike McCarthy is a good coach and has the players’ respect on this team. This team is playing some great football right now, which is surprising given the number of injuries it has endured.

A departure does not seem likely, but anything can happen with this team.

Mike Zimmer Departure

The Dallas Cowboys defense has finally turned the corner and is looking dominant again. Everyone should have known that the defensive players would need time to learn the new scheme.

The only problem is that Mike Zimmer could have taken all the criticism to heart and decided to retire as a coach.

Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer joked that “it’s been a blast” when asked if he has enjoyed this year being back in coaching. Dallas got off to a rough start, but Zimmer does not regret coaching this season.



“I’ve had fun. … But it’s been hard. I’m not gonna lie about that. It’s been… pic.twitter.com/QjVtEkxyaX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2024

Those comments from Coach Zimmer do not sound like a man who wants to be in Dallas. The number of critics hovering around Dallas is astounding, and maybe Mike Zimmer forgot about the national attention the team receives.

This could be a one-and-done year for the coach and the departure would kill the defense.

Big-name coaches are not Coming to Dallas

You can forget Ben Johnson, the Detroit Lions offensive guru. A month ago, reports were made about what he expected from a front office that wanted to interview him.

Albert Breer from Sports Illustrated outlined Johnson’s approach to the upcoming hiring cycle and his criteria for a head coaching position.

.@AlbertBreer has the latest on the interest in the Lions coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/qA4ivk5MGw — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 6, 2024

“The Lions’ offensive coordinator is planning on taking a very different approach to this hiring cycle than he has in the last couple”, Breer said. “He will not chase interviews. If he takes an interview it’s gonna be with the intention of actually pursuing the job. And to that end, he has a couple criteria. No.1 he’ll he looking for organizational alignment, in particular between the GM and the head coach. Then he’ll be looking for recognition from the organization of the things that have gone wrong, and a willingness to fix them.”

Ben Johnson will not mesh with the Cowboys front office.

Deion Sanders is not coming to Dallas. If anything, he will go to his alma mater, Florida State, or to the team that drafts one of his top players.

Sanders would bring the publicity Jerry Jones loves, but the attention would not be on the enigmatic owner.

That could be a problem.

Other names have been floating around.

Names such as Mike Vrabel, Robert Saleh, Aaron Glenn, and Kliff Kingsbury

Mike Vrabel may be the best of that bunch, but I don’t know if the front office can handle a strong-minded coach like he would be.

It’s funny to think someone could have one up on Jerry Jones, but if that is the case, can Mike McCarthy and Mike Zimmer pry some of the control Jerry Jones has from his hands? Or is their departure imminent?

My money would be on it not happening, and Jerry Jones could find another puppet for a head coach.

However, Jerry Jones wants a Super Bowl, and the best way to get there may be to retain the two veteran coaches he has on staff. To do this, it may be an interesting offseason and a possible power struggle.

If nothing else, it could be a fun and interesting offseason.