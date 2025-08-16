The Cowboys need a change in approach tonight

Needless to say, the Dallas Cowboys’ first preseason game of the 2025 campaign was a disappointment. On both sides of the ball at that.

The lone saving grace was that most of the expected Week1 starters were on the bench.

At least when they weren’t getting flagged 15 yards to contacting an official on the sideline. Yeah, looking at you CeeDee Lamb.

One hopes that the starters will be suited up and playing, at least for the first quarter tonight.

This team clearly needs the work if last week was any indication of where this team is at.

Tonight’s opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, have long taken the preseason seriously. They’ve been on a pretty successful run as of late.

Perhaps instilling that same level of seriousness is something Brian Schottenheimer needs to consider doing.

Hollywood Giveth, Hollywood Taketh Away

Fortunately for Jerry Jones, the week wasn’t a total loss. He and the Jones clan gathered in Hollywood for the premiere of the Netflix series: “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,” which comes out on Aug. 19th.

The series examines the 1990s dynasty Cowboys.

The fact that Netflix had to go back three decades to find the pinnacle of Jones’ ownership of the team simply underscores his ineptness as a GM in the NFL.

Of course, Jones just had to stir up controversy, even at an event that celebrated his “accomplishments.” He really made headlines for this quote:

https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1955672669682356256

He’s just confirming what the rest of us have known for the last three decades. But it’s nice to see him openly admitting it.

But Hollywood can be a tough town.

You’re basking in the glow one day. The next, you’re out in a trash can in a back alley.

Something Jones found out when actor Denzel Washington, a fellow Cowboys fan from the 1960s, called out Jones in an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

The best quote from Washington?

“He’s not thinking about us, the fans. He’s thinking about his pockets. It’s like… there’s box office and there’s the Oscars. And you ain’t been to (the Oscars) in a minute.”

He isn’t wrong.

Tonight’s Game

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at AT&T Stadium tonight.

The last time Dallas was set to play the Ravens in the preseason was in 2020, when COVID wiped out all preseason games.

The last time the two teams actually played against each other in the preseason was 2014. The Ravens won that game 37-30.

Baltimore is proving to be a tough team for the Cowboys to beat.

In their seven regular season meetings, the lone Dallas win came in 2016.