Cowboys shut down CeeDee Lamb after major injury update

One of the few bright spots for the 2024 Dallas Cowboys is now dimmed; the team announced on Thursday that superstar Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb is being shut down for the remainder of the year.

Lamb, 25, has dealt with a nagging shoulder injury for most of this season. After a new diagnosis showed the injury worsening, Dallas decided to wrap up his year early.

Cowboys are shutting down WR CeeDee Lamb for the remainder of the season due a shoulder injury



Finishes the 2024 season with 101 REC, 1,194 Yards, 6 Rec TDS pic.twitter.com/FCchQkPb3x — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 26, 2024

With the Cowboys mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, this is not the blow that it would have been in a more successful year, but it is a fitting end to a season full of injuries.

Despite his shoulder issues, a change at quarterback after Dak Prescott went down, and a weak supporting cast, Lamb left his mark on the 2024 campaign.

Let’s talk about the shoulder injury specifically, what it will mean for CeeDee Lamb going forward, and his fantastic season in an otherwise down year for the organization.

The Injury and The Outlook

In Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Lamb suffered a sprain to the AC joint in his right shoulder. This was the same week Dallas lost Prescott for the season.

Everybody knew where the Cowboys season was headed after Prescott went down, and despite that and his own injury, Lamb fought through the AC sprain and ultimately aggravated it multiple times.

We saw that on Sunday against the Buccaneers, but also on Thanksgiving against the Giants.

CeeDee Lamb - Video suggests re-aggravation of right shoulder AC sprain.



These are painful but can sometimes be played thru with injection.



Would expect production hit if playing#CowboysNation



pic.twitter.com/s4Xfgq5Elb — Deepak Chona, MD. SportsMedAnalytics (@SportMDAnalysis) December 23, 2024

While Dallas has said the injury has gotten worse, they also believe he will not need surgery this offseason. Instead, he will undergo a rehabilitation plan, which should help fasten his prognosis for the 2025 season.

If he does end up needing surgery, that will mean he suffered some kind of major setback, which rarely happens with shoulder sprains if the player is shut down.

Unfortunately, we won’t get to see Lamb finish out his season, considering how well he’s performed, but this is clearly for the best. Dallas has no chance at the playoffs, and there is no reason to make the injury worse with that in mind.

His year will go in the books as the shortest of his career, with just 15 games played.

CeeDee Lamb’s Continued Success

If you had told me that after Prescott went down, CeeDee Lamb would average six catches and 87.5 yards per game in his absence, I would not have believed you. Alas, he did that and more, as he also led the team in touchdowns during that time.

Additionally, Lamb is finishing the year with over 1,000 receiving yards again. He’s hit that mark in every season outside his rookie campaign when he finished with 935.

It was also his third straight year reeling in over 100 passes, as he caught 101 balls from both Prescott and backup Cooper Rush in his 15 games.

Of course, with the offense slumping and a backup in place, it wasn’t as dominant as we had seen him in the past. This year featured his lowest catch success percentage yet, and his lowest touchdown total since 2021.

However, when you add in all the other factors, including this injury, it’s impossible not to salute Lamb for leading the Cowboys’ offense as he did.

It was more than a laudable effort for CeeDee Lamb, and his future remains as bright as ever.

The Bottom Line

At the beginning of the 2024 season, Lamb’s contract was the main story. “Will they extend him?” turned into “Is he worth the money?” and boy, did he give a resounding answer to that last question.

He didn’t have his quarterback, he didn’t have a strong wide receiver corps around him, and it didn’t matter one bit.

CeeDee Lamb still put up Pro Bowl-level numbers, broke records, and showed clear as day that his 4-year, $136M extension was warranted. Cowboys fans, be grateful we have this guy, even if it’s a costly number.

2025 projects as a year for Lamb to grow on these numbers, as a healthier season and improved offense could elevate him back to his 2023 standard.