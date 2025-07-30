Cowboys secondary is getting worse by the day

Following Monday’s practice, the Dallas Cowboys worked out several cornerbacks, resulting in the signing of Christian Matthew.

Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel and Josh Bulter are all facing an uphill battle dealing with injuries, and now another starting cornerback is going to be out for up to six weeks.

Caelen Carson hyperextended his knee on Sunday and according to Todd Archer could miss over a month.

Carson was slotted to be the guy that this secondary was going to depend on until Diggs and Revel returned from injury.

Now, this secondary is getting worse and worse by the day, and could be in great trouble when September rolls around.

What Is The Plan?

To be honest with you, with them signing Christian Matthew, do they really have a plan?

The only two guys that they can depend on for NOW is DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam who has been the surprise of camp thus far.

Elam spent the first three seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills.

The obvious thing to do is sign Stephon Gilmore, but we know Jerry Jones won’t make that call.

Cowboys CB Caelen Carson suffered a hyperextended knee Sunday that will keep him out 4-6 weeks, according to sources. Thins out a position that’s been w/o Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel, Josh Butler, who are on PUP/NFI, and DaRon Bland until Monday. Hence Christian Matthew addition. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 29, 2025

Gilmore started all 17 games for Dallas in 2023, holding quarterbacks to an 83.3 passer rating and earning a 72.3 coverage grade.

Gilmore brings leadership, press-man skills, and trust. He also knows the locker room, coaches, and can pick up the playbook quickly, making him a plug-and-play fit in Week 1.

We have to call it like it is. This is one of the weakest points on the team right now, and it is not going to be pretty if they don’t get a great pass rush for the first few games until at least Diggs can return and give them another decent body out there.

I really do not think they are going to make any other moves, though. They will stick with what they have and hope it works until all the guys who are injured can return and give them something in the secondary.

When you look at the Cowboys’ schedule, they open up against the defending Super Bowl Champs in the Eagles. That will be a game they will likely be without all these guys.

They then play the Giants at home on September 14th, an offense that shouldn’t hurt. They then head on the road to play the Bears. By then, I hope the secondary will be healthy.

I am just hoping they can stay away from any other major injuries that will cause any starters to miss time.