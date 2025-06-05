5 Cowboys Trade Targets: Fixing the Terrible Run Defense

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2025 NFL season with renewed urgency. The need to improve the run defense must be a top priority.

Despite an explosive offense and a fearsome edge rush led by Micah Parsons, the Cowboys finished 29th in run defense in 2024, surrendering over 137 rushing yards per game.

While re-signing defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa was a smart move, the Cowboys can’t rely solely on in-house talent.

With new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus now leading the charge, Dallas must look at the trade market to solidify the interior line and bring stability to the defensive front.

Here are five defensive tackles the Cowboys could target via trade to strengthen their run defense.

Five Trade Targets (One Dream and Four Realistic Targets)

1. Derrick Brown – Carolina Panthers

Derrick Brown is a dream target and is one of the league’s premier run-stuffers. His presence would immediately transform the Cowboys’ defensive line.

The 2023 Pro Bowler, a torn meniscus kept him out in 2024, finished with over 100 tackles and consistently commanded double teams, freeing up linebackers to flow to the ball.

The Panthers are rebuilding and may be willing to listen to offers for veterans like Brown in exchange for draft capital.

Pairing him with Odighizuwa would give Dallas one of the best defensive tackle tandems in the NFL.

Trade Cost Estimate: 2026 2nd-round pick + 2026 4th-round pick

2. Grover Stewart – Indianapolis Colts

Grover Stewart is a realistic target and a true nose tackle who excels at clogging running lanes.

He brings size, toughness, and experience—exactly the traits the Cowboys’ defense has lacked on the interior.

With Matt Eberflus now calling plays in Dallas, it’s worth noting that Stewart played under Eberflus during his time as the Colts’ defensive coordinator.

That familiarity could make him an ideal target for the Cowboys’ scheme, which emphasizes discipline and gap integrity.

Trade Cost Estimate: 2025 4th-round pick

3. DJ Reader – Detroit Lions

The Lions added DJ Reader in free agency in 2024, but their depth at defensive tackle, especially with Alim McNeill’s emergence, might make Reader available for the right offer.

He’s a high-level run defender who excels in early downs and short-yardage situations.

Reader fits the mold of a Matt Eberflus-style interior lineman: high motor, strong at the point of attack, and technically sound.

He would help Dallas stop the run on first down and force teams into obvious passing situations.

Trade Cost Estimate: 2026 6th-round pick and Brock Hoffman

4. David Onyemata – Atlanta Falcons

David Onyemata is a realistic trade target, and, after a down year in Atlanta, he was pegged as a cut candidate, but the player cut was Grady Jarrett.

Atlanta, which is still in rebuild mode, could look to acquire draft assets to fill needs across the roster.

Dallas could make the call for Onyemata based off of his run-stopping prowess. He would be the type of player the Cowboys front office looks for as a low-cost, high-upside type of player.

The Falcons have depth at defensive tackle, so getting draft picks for a player who may not be in the long-term plans could be perfect for both sides.

Trade Cost Estimate: 2026 6th-round pick and the Steelers 2027 6th-round pick

5. Leki Fotu – Las Vegas Raiders

A low-profile target, Leki Fotu, could provide the Cowboys with rotational depth at a bargain.

He has shown flashes as a run defender and offers the kind of physical presence Dallas has been missing in the middle.

Fotu would be a smart, low-risk addition to add depth behind Osa Odighizuwa and possibly supplant Mazi Smith as the run-stopper.

Under Eberflus, he could thrive in a gap-disciplined, rotational role.

Trade Cost Estimate: 2025 6th or 7th-round pick

Why the Cowboys Must Act Now

Matt Eberflus‘ defensive philosophy centers around discipline, gap control, and toughness—attributes that start in the trenches.

https://twitter.com/nathankarseno/status/1929641445721305418

Acquiring a veteran run-stuffer would allow Eberflus to deploy his scheme to its full potential and help transform a weakness into a strength.

The Cowboys are positioned to contend in the NFC East, but can’t afford another season of poor run defense.

By targeting trade options like Derrick Brown, Grover Stewart, or DJ Reader, they can address a critical need and give their defense the balance it’s been looking for.

With Matt Eberflus now shaping the unit, the Cowboys must act decisively to bring in the kind of physical, disciplined defensive tackle that fits his vision.

If they do, 2025 could be the year Dallas finally stops the run and starts winning outside the regular season.