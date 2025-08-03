Ex-1st-Round Pick Kaiir Elam Reviving Career in Dallas

If you made a list of the least successful first-round picks over the last ten years, former Buffalo Bill Kaiir Elam would certainly be on that list. The 23rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, this Florida alum is now flipping the script with the Dallas Cowboys.

Elam’s deeply disappointing tenure in Western New York ended in March, as Dallas’s front office made a trade for the struggling cornerback.

In a late-round pick swap, the Cowboys were able to get a once-highly touted, low-risk option in the secondary, while the Bills recouped draft capital and moved on from what became a failed experiment.

As training camp has gotten rolling, however, it seems that Elam is capitalizing on his second chance.

Let’s discuss what we’ve seen from the former Gator, his path to significant playing time, and his overall outlook heading into a critical 2025 season.

Kaiir Elam: Turning Heads, Taking Names in Training Camp

I’ll cut right to the chase: Kaiir Elam has been balling out in camp, and people are noticing every single day.

As I’ll get to in a moment, this secondary is bruised and embattled with a general lack of depth and talent; Elam has, thankfully, been the complete opposite of that.

The 24-year-old seems to have made a major turn in his development and confidence. His seemingly daily training camp interceptions have made fans think the grass was greener outside of Buffalo for Elam.

Ultimately, they may be right.

We’re talking about a guy who entered the league with a known “raw” reputation attached; people weren’t expecting dominance right away, and his Bills struggles may have just been a combination of that and a loss of confidence.

Cowboys Secondary: Injured & Lackluster When Healthy

There is a reason Dallas went out and got Elam, despite his poor performance with the Bills. They clearly knew the secondary was a problem, and that’s been proven right.

Trevon Diggs still can’t play, and there is now tension between him and the front office. Rookie Shavon Revel is also out rehabbing; Caelen Carson went down with a 4-6 week injury; and DaRon Bland’s health is anything but a safe bet after last year.

Aside from the medical problems here, it just isn’t a very talented crew.

Diggs and Bland are the headliners, of course, and I think highly of Revel’s future, but Carson, Josh Butler, and Andrew Booth behind them are far from strong.

Elam’s presence on the depth chart, if he can turn his career around in Dallas, is absolutely crucial to the defense’s success. It keeps things afloat in the absence of one of the two stars and keeps the pressure off the young guys to start immediately.

The Bottom Line: Poor Secondary, Good Play Gives Elam A Chance

This is all to say that if Kaiir Elam plays well, he will play a major role for the 2025 Dallas Cowboys. After his start in Buffalo, that is a major career turnaround.

The combination of an unstable secondary and this big-time training camp performance has put a spotlight on a guy previously declared a “bust.” He’s taking a rare career revival opportunity head-on, and it’s paying off.

We’ve seen training camp heroes before, so it’s too early to say with any certainty that Elam has arrived, but the signs, momentum, and film show clear improvement.

In short, this is maybe the guy to keep watching as training camp unfolds. Elam is holding both the future of his career and the 2025 success of the secondary in the palm of his hand. It’s a big task, but one he seems up for right now.