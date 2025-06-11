2025 NFL Calendar: Important dates for the Dallas Cowboys

As we are now into the second week of June, I wanted to give you a run-down of important dates for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. Not only for the rest of the summer, but for the entire year that maybe you have forgotten about.

The league released the complete set of dates for the entire 2025-26 regular season, postseason and offseason last week.

Mandatory minicamps begin across the realm next week, and there are several key deadlines and events to draw a sizable red circle around.

Training camp dates will be provided soon, but as far as the league’s mandates, check out the dates below.

Summer: