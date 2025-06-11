2025 NFL Calendar: Important dates for the Dallas Cowboys

As we are now into the second week of June, I wanted to give you a run-down of important dates for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. Not only for the rest of the summer, but for the entire year that maybe you have forgotten about.
The league released the complete set of dates for the entire 2025-26 regular season, postseason and offseason last week.
Mandatory minicamps begin across the realm next week, and there are several key deadlines and events to draw a sizable red circle around.
Training camp dates will be provided soon, but as far as the league’s mandates, check out the dates below.
Summer:
- July 31: Hall of Fame Game – Chargers v. Lions (Canton, OH)
- August 26: Deadline to reduce rosters to 53 players
- August 27: Deadline for waiver claims on players released in final cuts
- August 27: Clubs can begin forming their 17-man practice squad
Fall:
- September 1: Clubs must begin filing injury and practice reports
- September 4-5, 7-8: Kickoff weekend
- October 21-22: Fall league meeting
- Nov. 4: Trade deadline
Winter:
- Dec. 9-10: Virtual league meeting
- Jan. 5: Existing free agents (not on expiring deals) can sign for 2026
- Jan. 10-12: Wild Card Weekend
- Jan. 17-18: Divisional Playoffs
- Jan. 25: AFC/NFC Championship Games
- Feb. 8: Super Bowl LX (Santa Clara, CA)
- Feb. 17: Franchise/transition tags can be applied
Next Spring:
- March 3: Deadline for franchise/transition tags to be applied
- March 9-11: Legal tampering begins
- March 11: Free agency signings officially begin
- March 29-April 1: Annual league meeting
- April 23-25: NFL Draft (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
Not that these are the highest priority on everyone’s list for the offseason in terms of the Dallas Cowboys, but it is something that many probably have not seen or just did not spend much time looking at.
The dates I am focused on the most right now are kickoff weekend, obviously, then the trade deadline and when the playoffs start.
Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer on this retreat:
“I’m still mad at Steve Shimko for setting that up. I think I’m a great dancer, my wife would disagree. Maybe dancing next to Joe Milton wasn’t the best thing that I did. I don’t know how I got put in that group. Some families got… https://t.co/n9vEjkdKii
— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) June 10, 2025
We will see if this team will be focused on the playoffs or more into the spring dates such as free agency, and the NFL draft of 2026.
I hope they will be playing in the playoffs and not worried about the offseason, but we know how the last 25 years have gone, yet I really do think they may be a touch better than everyone thinks.
The play on the field is the only thing that will be able to tell us that, though.
These dates will be popping back up here and there, so good to see when things will happen. September will be here before you know it.