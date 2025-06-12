“America’s Team” Documentary: Netflix announces Summer 2025 release date

In case you forgot, the upcoming Dallas Cowboys documentary series is set to release later this summer.

The definitive story of Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys premieres August 19th on Netflix.

This is about exactly what it sounds like. Jerry Jones taking all the credit for building what he did.

The Gambler and His Cowboys will focus on the story of Jerry Jones buying the NFL franchise and leading it to a dynasty in the 1990s.

First Glance

The photo for Netflix’s tweet teasing the start date features Jones, along with franchise legends Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders, so there is sure to be lots of talk about the Cowboys’ glory days of the 1990s.

You can check that out below this line.

“A man who bet it all. A series of calculated risks. A team meticulously designed for greatness. America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys is the definitive story of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones’ impact on NFL history,” says the official Netflix logline for the series.

“What began as a daring purchase led to the assembly of the iconic ’90s football team – a decade-plus journey, led by Jones’ intrepid business moves, that revolutionized global sports and resulted in three NFL titles. Through first-hand interviews and never-before-seen footage, this series unravels the dramatic twists and turns on the road to the Cowboys becoming the most valuable sports franchise in the world.”

I will watch it, I will probably enjoy it, but let’s be honest, this is all about what Jerry was trying to build, and he did it and that is all he cares about now.

Credit to him for trading for George Pickens this offseason, but we have seen how badly these years have passed him by, but he gets what he wants.

This will go live three days before the Cowboys’ last preseason game and just about two weeks before Dallas kicks off the regular season on Thursday night football against the defending champion Eagles.

This fits right into the area where Micah Parsons will also probably get his new deal, just like how Dak got his a year ago.

He will have the spotlight on Netflix, his star player on defense and the first game of the year.

This could not have worked out better for Jerry Jones and his brand!