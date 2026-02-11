Important NFL offseason dates to know for the Cowboys

Well, the NFL season has finally come to a close, and that means it is time to once again get ready for an offseason filled with drama regarding the Dallas Cowboys.

I will give credit as of now, Jerry Jones and the crew have started the offseason very well with what they have done with the defensive staff. Still, they have so much more to do, and they need to make sure they do not waste anytime doing so.

With all that said, it won’t be long before the offseason fun begins, so take a look at the dates below in case you needed a refresher on some important dates to remember for the Dallas Cowboys.

Dates To Remember

February 17th-March 3rd: Window to use franchise tags

February 23rd-March 2nd: NFL Combine

March 9th-11th: Free agency “legal tampering” window

March 11th at 4 PM: Free agency begins

April 23rd-25th: NFL Draft

On February 17, the franchise-tag window opens. If you have not heard by now, this weekend it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys are planning on using the tag on George Pickens.

That is key because if they do that, he will either have to get a long-term deal done to stay in Dallas, sign the fully guaranteed deal or just not play at all this season.

I wouldn’t rule out Dallas trading him, and yes, if they place the franchise tag on Pickens, they are able to trade him whether he signs it or not.

On February 23, the Combine begins. This is crucial for the scouting process. Dallas has two first round picks, and they need to study nothing but defense. They should be using both of those picks on that side of the ball.

I would take the best guy available at pick 12 which could be a linebacker, secondary or even an edge rusher, and then take the next best guy there for defense at 20 or try and flip that pick.

On March 9th, free agency unofficially begins. That’s the legal tampering period, so teams can agree to deals with players that won’t be officially signed yet.

Then on March 11, the deals can be signed, making everything official. I think Dallas needs to be aggressive and look to bring in a few guys that can be a game-changing type player on defense.

Sign Pickens and maybe Javonte Williams if they really want, but the main focus this season should be on the defensive side of the ball.

Finally, on April 23, the draft begins. It runs through April 25.

Dallas has pick 12 and 20 in the first round, then have to wait until round four to pick again, meaning that they do not have a day two pick in round 2 or 3. They will finish with two fifth round picks, a sixth and multiple 7th round picks.

The Cowboys have a lot of work to do over the next several months, and it will start soon with getting Pickens signed to a new contract, but I am not holding my breath on that. Jerry Jones loves to wait for everything, costing himself more money.

This defense has got to get better to be able to compete next season. Dallas won seven games last year with the worst defense in football. You add a handful of guys to this new staff, and you never know what will happen.

It was a great start to the offseason. Now this front office just has to show up for once and make sure they finish it. You can’t waste this offseason again in 2026, they need to have a nearly flawless offseason, and it starts in just a couple of weeks.

