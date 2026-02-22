4 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch at the 2026 Scouting Combine

Tomorrow, the 2026 Scouting Combine will kick off in Indianapolis, marking a pivotal point in the NFL Draft season.

While we’ve seen the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl, nothing comes close to the magnitude of the combine in draft circles. Even beyond 40-yard dash times, player-team meetings are key to detecting early interest.

You don’t need me to tell you how important this draft is to the Dallas Cowboys, given their two first-round picks and their desperate hunt to get back into the postseason.

Here, I’ll give you five prospects from this NFL Draft class to watch for at the combine this week.

1. Ty Simpson, Quarterback, Alabama

I know what you’re thinking, and the answer is no, I absolutely do not think the Cowboys should or will target Alabama’s quarterback, Ty Simpson, in this year’s draft.

However, that doesn’t mean his draft stock isn’t important for Dallas.

Simpson seems to be the only quarterback, outside of Fernando Mendoza, who could go ahead of the Cowboys in the first round. If he can make that happen and raise his stock into the top 12, it would push another top player down the board.

He will be throwing on-field and will have some key meetings throughout the week as well. Cowboys fans should be hoping Simpson has a fantastic time in Indy.

2. Jeremiyah Love, Running Back, Notre Dame

I will throw Notre Dame superstar Jeremiyah Love on this list, even though Dallas just extended running back Javonte Williams yesterday. This is for two reasons.

One, because Love fits a similar category to Simpson: if he can lock his draft stock into the top ten, as it seems to be now, it would help push more defensive talent down the board for Dallas to snag.

Two, because Love’s talent may be too good to pass up at 12 if he falls there, even with the Williams extension going down.

Love having a big week at the combine, as expected, would both help Dallas get more talent down the board to them, and could put them in a position where they can’t pass him up, should another CeeDee Lamb falling situation take place.

3. Jermod McCoy, Cornerback, Tennessee

Now, onto the guys that are important solely because of Dallas’s potential interest, we have Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy.

The 20-year-old Tyler, Texas native is a phenomenal corner, and, if healthy, a clear-cut contender to go 12th overall to the Cowboys; the only problem is a familiar one for Dallas to grapple with.

If you want to overlook medicals in the top

10 of the NFL Draft: Jermod McCoy > Jordyn Tyson — David Syvertsen (@Ourlads_Sy) February 22, 2026

Last draft, they took a risk on a first-round talent at corner in Shavon Revel, despite a torn ACL that dropped him to the third round. If Dallas wants McCoy, they better have great intel on his knee, after he suffered a torn ACL in January 2025, which forced him to miss the regular season.

If the Cowboys like what they see, expect McCoy to be firmly in the mix at 12.

4. Keldric Faulk, EDGE Rusher, Auburn

Onto another potential Cowboys target, though more likely with the 20th pick, we have Auburn EDGE Rusher, Keldric Faulk.

There will be few players in this class that can compete with the polarizing nature of Faulk as a prospect; when you learn about and watch this guy, you will either love it or hate it, and this week could determine where Dallas falls in that debate.

Faulk has all the physical traits you need, but the on-field production just wasn’t there at all in college.

Expect the Cowboys to take a long look at the Alabama native as they deal with a major weakness at defensive end after this summer’s trade of Micah Parsons.