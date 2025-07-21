5 Big Questions Heading Into Cowboys’ Training Camp

After a disappointing 7-10 finish in 2024 (their first losing season since 2020), the Dallas Cowboys are staring down a critical turning point.

A franchise once viewed as a perennial contender is now trying to climb back to relevance.

With Mike McCarthy gone and Brian Schottenheimer promoted to head coach, the tone around the team is one of urgency.

Training camp is where that climb begins, but before the Cowboys can think about competing in the NFC, they have five major questions to answer in Oxnard.

Who Are the Best-5 on the Offensive Line?

The Cowboys made a bold move last year when they drafted Tyler Guyton to replace longtime blindside anchor Tyron Smith, and the rookie showed promise.

Now, with future Hall of Famer Zack Martin having retired, Dallas enters camp with serious questions in the trenches.

Tyler Smith is a foundational piece, and Guyton is seemingly locked in at left tackle, but the right side is a work in progress.

Cooper Beebe, drafted to be the long-term answer at center, may still be transitioning, while rookies and mid-round picks like Asim Richards and T.J. Bass will compete for time at guard.

It’s not clear yet who the starting five are, or if the team even knows. Without a strong, cohesive line, it’s hard to imagine this offense bouncing back.

Can Matt Eberflus Fix the Run Defense?

After years of being gashed by opposing ground games, the Cowboys handed the defensive reins to Matt Eberflus, who returns to Dallas after his stint as Bears head coach.

Eberflus’ scheme is based on discipline, tackling, and sound gap responsibility, something the Cowboys lacked in 2024 when they allowed over 130 rushing yards per game.

The front seven has talent, with Micah Parsons still a dominant force and DeMarvion Overshown possibly returning from injury.

However, the defensive tackle rotation anchored by Osa Odighizuwa, Mazi Smith, and a group of journeymen hasn’t proven it can hold up over four quarters.

Linebacker play remains a concern too, now manned by a mix of veterans and young, unproven players.

If Eberflus can’t stabilize the middle, the defense may remain frustratingly incomplete.

Who Will Seize CB2?

With Trevon Diggs working his way back from an ACL injury and Jourdan Lewis now in Jacksonville, the Cowboys face a murky situation at cornerback.

DaRon Bland has one side locked down, but the competition for the other outside spot is wide open.

The current options include former 1st-round pick Abram Elam, Israel Mukuamu, second-year cornerback Caelen Carson, rookie Shavon Revel, and perhaps a free-agent veteran to be signed late in the summer.

If Diggs isn’t 100% by Week 1, the secondary becomes one of the most vulnerable groups on the roster.

Bland can’t do it all, and Eberflus needs someone to emerge quickly.

Who Emerges to Lead the Backfield?

Rico Dowdle is gone. The Cowboys’ running back room is almost completely overhauled. That leaves a wide-open competition going into camp.

Veteran Javonte Williams appears the favorite, with fellow veteran Miles Sanders also in the mix, but each come with their own question marks.

Rookie Jaydon Blue brings speed and vision, and if he shows he can pass protect, could become the featured back.

With no clear #1, Schottenheimer may lean into a committee approach, but someone needs to emerge as the guy who can keep the offense balanced and help take pressure off QB Dak Prescott.

Can They Stave Off the Injury Bug?

Injuries derailed the Cowboys’ 2024 season, with Dak Prescott, Trevon Diggs, and multiple offensive linemen missing extended time.

After an exodus of players in the offseason, the team is thinner than it has been in years. That makes a healthy training camp essential.

Schottenheimer will need to balance physical preparation with injury prevention.

The depth simply isn’t there to withstand multiple blows again, especially in the defensive trenches and secondary.

A clean bill of health through camp would go a long way toward stabilizing the roster for a bounce-back campaign.

After the worst Cowboys season in half a decade, 2025 needs to be a reset, and it starts in Oxnard.

With key holes on both sides of the ball, and a new head coach trying to establish a culture, how the team answers these five questions will define whether Dallas can return to contention or spiral further into mediocrity.