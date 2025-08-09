Inside The Star » Analysis & Rumors » 2 things to watch in Cowboys preseason opener tonight

2 things to watch in Cowboys preseason opener tonight

by Aug 9, 2025
Well, the wait is finally over. Dallas Cowboys football is back, and although it is only preseason, it will be nice to watch them play football.

A lot has been going on with this team over the last few weeks. From the contract with Micah Parsons, to all the injuries this team has piled up.

Here are three things I’ll be watching during the first preseason game.

Running Back

I was looking forward to watching Jaydon Blue, but now it looks like his status is in doubt.

Blue got hurt the other day, and his MRI revealed a bone bruise in his heel.

This obviously isn’t ideal for a rookie trying to prove himself during training camp, but the news he received could’ve been worse.

Miles Sanders is also hurt, so the only two running backs on the roster are JaVonte Williams and rookie seventh-round pick Phil Mafah.

The team also signed back Malik Davis, but I’m not sure if he will suit up for this game or not.

We will see what they do, but look for maybe Mafah to get most of the snaps.

Secondary

Dallas is currently without Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel Jr., and Josh Butler, who are all recovering from knee surgery.

The Cowboys are also still trying to figure out who will be their primary nickel corner after losing Jourdan Lewis in free agency.

They looked so bad against the Rams in the joint practice. I don’t think it’s going to get any better, and I would just like to see some decent production out of somehow in this game.

CeeDee Lamb even took a shot at his own teammates yesterday.

He was asked who was giving him the most problems during practice and take a look at what he said below.

“Honestly, none of them. They haven’t given me hell. But I will say, it is great competing with these guys.”

I mean think what you want, but if their own teammate is having fun with it and saying they aren’t testing him, they are in trouble.

It is the first preseason game of the year, so we can pump the breaks on overextending any of this, but at some point both of these could be a problem.

I will also be keeping my eye on how the offensive line looks. They are young and did not look great on Tuesday either, so we will see how all this unfolds.

Topics

