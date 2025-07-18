Inside The Star » Roster & Players » Tyler-Mania coming to Cowboys’ camp in 2025

Tyler-Mania coming to Cowboys’ camp in 2025

When training camp opens in Oxnard next week, if you are planning on attending, just don’t shout out only the name Tyler if you’re looking for a specific player’s autograph.

You’ll get four Dallas Cowboys players answering you back. Or at least looking around to see who is calling them.

The Cowboys will begin camp with four players named Tyler on the roster.

Two are returning starters.

One is the first-round pick from April. The other is an undrafted rookie trying to make the roster at the end of August.

In case you were wondering, there have been six players named Tyler who have played at least one game in a Cowboys uniform. That could increase to eight in less than two months.

The Tyler-errific Eight

Here is the list of players in question named Tyler:

Biadasz spent four years in Dallas from 2020-23 before moving on to Washington along with Dan Quinn prior to last season. Booker is almost certain to be the starting right guard in September.

Guyton was last year’s first-round pick and he did not quite live up to expectations.

He’ll likely begin camp as the starter at left tackle.

Tyler Smith has been rock solid since the Cowboys drafted him back in 2022. The only reason why he won’t be the starting left guard would be if he needed to move to tackle if Guyton falters.

Tight End Tyler Neville is an undrafted rookie from Viginia who will be battling a group of seven for three roster spots at the position over the next few weeks.

But what about the other three ex-Cowboys named Tyler?

Gone And Forgotten

Clutts played fullback for Dallas from 2013-15. He caught three passes for nine yards but never carried the ball in six starts out of 36 games played for the Cowboys.

Coyle played in three games for Dallas between 2021-22 and finished with eight tackles.

The Cowboys were the only NFL team he played for.

Patmon was a cornerback in Dallas from 2014-15, playing in 22 games in Dallas with two starts. He had 21 tackles and defended six passes.

One Short Of A T-Line

It’s a pity Biadasz or even Travis Frederick aren’t still at center for the Cowboys.

If T.J. Bass ever had to come in for current center Cooper Beebe, there would be five offensive linemen with first names starting with the letter T.

It's time for T.J Bass to shine for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024

Dallas would have a ready-made nickname for their offensive line of Guyton, Smith, either Bass, Biadasz or Frederick, Booker, and Terence Steele. The T-Line.

And if they started giving up a lot of sacks, we could start calling them the T-errible line.

Training camp can’t start fast enough. I clearly have too much time on my hands.

Topics

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

