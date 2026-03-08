A Taylor Decker Signing Can Fix the Cowboys 2026 Offensive Line

When I saw that the Detroit Lions granted veteran left tackle Taylor Decker his release. I thought the Dallas Cowboys should pursue the veteran.

The move could stabilize the offensive line and allow Tyler Guyton to shift to right tackle.

My next question is, why haven’t the Dallas Cowboys already called him?

This one just makes too much sense to me.

Dallas has spent the last couple of seasons rebuilding the offensive line. The talent is undeniable, but inconsistency still looms for this group.

Adding a veteran like Decker can solidify the tackle positions while the interior keeps dominating.

The Proven Left Tackle the Cowboys Are Missing

Taylor Decker spent the last 10 seasons in Detroit after being drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

During his time in Detroit, everyone knows he became one of the most dependable tackles in the league.

Taylor Decker is the type of reliability I think the Cowboys need at left tackle.

Yes, he has missed a few games, but even last season he was still heavily involved in Detroit’s offense. He played 893 of 1,099 offensive snaps, which is roughly 81% of the Lions’ offensive plays.

This is a starting left tackle who can still play a major role.

The Real Benefit: Moving Tyler Guyton to Right Tackle

This is where I feel the move could be interesting for the Cowboys.

Signing Taylor Decker would allow Tyler Guyton to move to his more natural position of right tackle. This is the position he played at the University of Oklahoma, and excelled.

I think this could fix the tackle situation immediately, and releasing or trading Terence Steele could save the team some money.

At right tackle, Guyton could continue developing without having the pressure of being the blindside protector, while Decker handles the left side with a decade of experience.

Contract Might Be Perfect for Dallas

The other reason I think this move makes sense is the potential price.

Taylor Decker’s previous deal averaged around $20 million a year, but at 32 years old and coming off a release, his next contract will almost certainly be cheaper.

A realistic range could be in the $10-14 million a year range, and let me ask you this, would you rather have Taylor Decker at $14 million a year or Terence Steele at $18 million? I know what my answer would be.

That means, by my calculations, the Cowboys could potentially save between $4 and $8 million. Especially if the Cowboys made Steele a post-June 1st cut, which would save the Cowboys about $14 million.

When it’s all put into perspective, I think that is a very reasonable number for a veteran starting left tackle with over 140 career starts.

Compared to elite tackles making $22–25 million per season, Decker could be one of the better value signings for the Cowboys.

Let’s Get Flashy

We all know as Cowboys fans we want flashy moves like big trades, or big-time free agent signings, but sometimes the smartest moves are the quiet ones.

I don’t know how quiet signing a player of this caliber would be, but it would be a great addition.

Signing Taylor Decker would stabilize the line, get Guyton to his natural position, and add veteran leadership to a young group.

It may not be Dallas Cowboys flashy, but it would pull some ESPN headlines.

