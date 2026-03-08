Dak Prescott Misses Ring Again after Reported Break-Up

If you were to ask football fans to describe Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in one word, rival, neutral, and even some from his home fanbase would say “ringless.”

The 10-year NFL veteran was the MVP runner-up in 2023, is a multi-time All-Pro, and will likely hold just about every franchise statistical record a Dallas quarterback could reach. However, the lack of a Super Bowl championship dominates minds.

It was for that reason that Prescott caught a good bit of memes when it was reported that he’d be getting married to his longtime partner, Sarah Jane Ramos.

Yesterday, the memes of “Dak getting his first ring” switched over to “Dak misses out on a ring once again,” after it was reported by TMZ that Prescott and Ramos had split just a month before their planned wedding.

The Gist Of The Story: Dak Prescott’s Now-Public Break-Up

Did Prescott and Ramos, who are parents to two children together, want their surely devastating split plastered all over social media? I’m certain they did not.

However, we know that kind of thing just comes with the territory of being the quarterback of “America’s Team.” If Dak Prescott were quarterbacking the Buccaneers or the Chargers, I’m sure it would be reported, but not to this extent.

So, what’s the gist of this story? TMZ says, with their “sources,” that the two had been on the rocks for some time, but that things fell apart after a “blowup argument” in the Bahamas.

The two, and many others, were there for joint bachelor and bachelorette parties, says the article (though Ramos made the trip quite public with a slideshow Instagram post of pictures)

Prescott and Ramos’s first child was born in February 2024, the star QB then proposed in October of the same year, and they welcomed their second child in May of 2025.

Of course, for all the gossip this will generate, the most important thing is those two kids.

Any Football Impacts? No, No, No, & No Again

I am sure more than a few Cowboys fans are wondering, “Could this impact the football side of Dak Prescott’s life in any way?”

The answer is no, no, and no again.

If we know anything about Prescott, it’s that he may just be the most resilient football player in the league; just think of the litany of personal hardships he’s faced and overcome in his football journey.

Simply put, this is a personal, private story that likely should’ve stayed that way, and when Prescott takes the field this fall, you and he both won’t be thinking of TMZ’s “news break.”